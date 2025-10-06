At Least 30 Shot in Chicago This Weekend

At least 30 Chicagoans were victims of shootings this past weekend as the crime-plagued, violence-filled city’s leaders draw criticism for pro-crime policies.

Police told the press that shootings claimed the lives of five people in Chicago while 25 others were wounded, according to CBS News. The news comes as Illinois Democrats continue to battle with the Trump administration over federal law enforcement efforts to arrest criminals in Operation Midway Blitz, and as Donald Trump delivered an ultimatum to the Democrat governor about calling in National Guard troops to fight crime.

Advertisement

At least 30 people were shot over the weekend in Chicago, but Illinois Governor JB Pritzker still refuses that there is a crime emergency. His constituents are begging for President Trump's help but Pritzker refuses. — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) Oct 5, 2025

The weekend victims’ age range was 16 to 62. The teenager “self-transported” to Holy Cross Hospital with a bullet to his leg. The very young victim told police officers that he was walking outside when an unknown individual who was driving a black SUV shot him.

Other young shooting victims include the following, according to CBS News:

At 10:41 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Federal Street, two men, 23 and 20, were traveling together in a vehicle when they were shot at by an unknown person. The 23-year-old was hit once in the abdomen and arm and was in critical condition. The 20-year-old was hit once in each leg and the thigh and is in fair condition. Both victims were transported to Stroger Hospital. At 11:53 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Van Buren Street, a 19-year-old man was arguing with another man, who produced a gun and shot at the victim. The victim was hit once in the leg and is in serious condition at Stroger Hospital…At 2:02 p.m. in the 100 block of South Pulaski Road, two men, 21 and 29, were on the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached, pulled out a gun, and fired shots at both victims.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old in the third shooting died. Among the weekend casualties was a 22-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man who was shot during a dispute with his killer.

Amazing how gun control policies are so totally ineffective at stopping gun crime. Chicago needs law and order, not more gun-grabbing.

Related: Pro-Crime Pritzker Furious at Trump’s National Guard Ultimatum

And yet Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) remained defiant and insulting as the Trump administration delivered a weekend ultimatum for the governor to call up National Guard backup for Chicago or expect federalization of several hundred guardsmen.

The Chicago Police Department’s report for September 2025 showed that shootings are statistically down from last year, but they are still at unacceptable highs. A horrifying 148 shootings occurred just in September, and 1,166 for this year altogether. Yes, that is right, in gun-controlled Chicago, there have been over 1,000 shootings this year, accounting for 1,456 victims (176 in September) and 323 murders. That is a literal war zone. And still, Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson want Americans to believe that the only crisis is the Trump administration sending in federal law enforcement.

Advertisement

No American city should be such a cesspool of crime and violence.

Editor's Note: Help us continue to report the truth about Democrats’ pro-crime policies, the Schumer Shutdown, and much more. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.