DHS Requires Special Ops Backup in Chicago Amid Domestic Terrorism

Leftist violence against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol officers has grown so out-of-control in Chicago that the Department of Homeland Security had to deploy special operations backup. How did we come to this point in the United States of America?

As Donald Trump delivered an ultimatum to Illinois Democrats to deploy National Guard or face federalization of Guard troops, and as Democrats continued to defy Trump and smear law enforcement with lies, the leftist thugs on the streets of Chicago were attacking ICE and Border Patrol.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed the deployment and vowed that ICE and DHS will not back down. “These attacks on our brave law enforcement officers must END. Secretary Noem has taken action to deploy additional resources to restore law and order. We will not allow domestic terrorists to attack our law enforcement. If you lay a hand on law enforcement, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she said.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a press release on Oct. 4, describing the chaotic and near-deadly scene that morning in Chicago:

Border Patrol law enforcement officers were ambushed by domestic terrorists that rammed federal agents with their vehicles. The woman, Marimar Martinez, driving one of the vehicles, was armed with a semi-automatic weapon and has a history of doxxing federal agents. She took defensive fire from CBP agents and has been discharged from the hospital and is currently in the custody of the FBI. The driver of another vehicle, Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, involved in the ramming has been apprehended by law enforcement.

According to DHS, the scene grew “increasingly violent as more domestic terrorists gathered and began throwing smoke, gas, rocks, and bottles at DHS law enforcement.” One of the domestic terrorists was arrested for assaulting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the scene.

Democrat Gov. JB Prtizker, who has blatantly lied about ICE activities and smeared federal law enforcement as practically akin to Gestapo, refused to allow local police to help CBP secure the scene. In fact, he subsequently issued a statement trying to make the case that the only people causing violence are federal law enforcement. These actions would seem to violate 18 U.S. Code § 111, which bans interference with federal immigration officers, and 8 U.S. Code § 1324, which prohibits Americans from harboring and shielding illegal aliens.

The DHS press release added:

Secretary Noem has deployed special operations teams to restore law and order. As our ICE law enforcement was responding to the shooting, a domestic terrorist followed them and rammed their vehicle in an attempt to run them off the road. This individual has also been arrested and is in HSI custody. An ICE vehicle popped a tire and was subsequently mobbed by domestic terrorists, forcing law enforcement to abandon the vehicle for their own safety. The vehicle was significantly damaged.

Multiple CBP officers had to go to the hospital for treatment of various injuries. In fact, violent lawbreakers targetedChicago ICE agents in two separate vehicular attacks in one day this past week.

This is blatant insurrection and domestic terrorism.

