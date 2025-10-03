‘Inferno’: Key Los Angeles Chevron Refinery on Fire

Catherine Salgado | 12:24 PM on October 03, 2025
AP Photo/Alan Diaz

A massive fire erupted at a Chevron refinery outside Los Angeles on Thursday night.

While the fire was so massive as to earn the description of a “dangerous inferno,” Fox News announced that no injuries were reported. It is not clear as of right now what the cause of the fire might be.

Significantly, yesterday, Red State Managing Editor Jennifer Van Laar emphasized how the closure of this particular refinery could cause pain across the state of California, where gas prices are already higher than average. “If the Chevron El Segundo refinery has to go offline for any amount of time, gas prices in CA, AZ, NV are going to soar,” she posted, with a list of data illustrating what she was writing. “Another complication: Philipps 66's LA refinery is closing this month - in 2024 it represented 8% of the state's crude oil capacity.” 

The El Segundo refinery represented 16.58% of the state’s crude oil capacity. Reuters seems to have estimated the refinery’s output even higher. This fire could be a killer for gas prices in a blue state where prices are already near unaffordable.

ABC7 Los Angeles interviewed an employee who was working on site when the blaze began. “Next thing I know, I hear like a big 'WHOOOSH'... it was like wind, but like pressurized wind,” the man said. “Next thing I know, bro, I see everything in front of me just light up and I see shadows of towers and pieces of equipment and I'm just like 'Oh my god. It's a fire'.”

So he took off running away from the conflagration. He added, “Next thing I know, on my left side, the flare goes off... it's just a big old fire torch, you know what I mean? And I just feel the heat coming on the left side of my face, and I'm just like 'Oh man I got to keep running, I'm already out of breath'.” The outlet stated that the same refinery had had four fires since 2016 before this one.

For Our VIPs: Alarmists Grudgingly Admit the Amazon Forest Loves CO2

California has a huge problem with fires between the Democrats running the state who refuse to take any common-sense fire prevention methods because of their climate alarmist ideology, and also the occasional arsonist. In January, for instance, during the horrific Los Angeles area fires that destroyed so many homes and killed dozens of people, multiple individuals were arrested after eyewitnesses testified that they were seen lighting fires in areas that suffered from the devastating infernos. 

Democrat authorities had also left a key reservoir empty, as the incompetence and elitist indifference of authorities led to a lack of effort to store rainwater.

Catherine Salgado

