Louisiana Governor Wants in on Trump's Crimefighting Model

President Trump's crime-fighting success has not been lost on Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry. Now, the Republican governor has sent a letter to Donald Trump's administration, explicitly requesting that it send National Guard troops to help him fight crime.

Advertisement

After seeing how quickly the National Guard cleaned up Washington, D.C., Landry wants some of the same action in his state. While crime rates are allegedly falling in New Orleans, violent crime remains a serious problem throughout Louisiana and its cities, including its capital of Baton Rouge. Landry sees the National Guard as the ultimate crime-fighting weapon.

The governor announced in a press release, “Since taking office, we have made real progress in driving down crime across Louisiana — but the job is far from finished. Federal partnerships in our toughest cities have worked, and now, with the support of President Trump and Secretary Hegseth, we are taking the next step by bringing in the National Guard. This mission is about saving lives and protecting families. To the criminals terrorizing our communities: your time is up. Law and order are back in Louisiana.”

For Our VIPs: Netflix, Public Schools, and the Importance of Good Parenting

Landry's Sept. 29 letter to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth requested a thousand Louisiana National Guard personnel to be activated through the end of the 2026 Fiscal Year, under Title 32 of U.S. Code Sec. 502(f). "This deployment, under the command of the Adjutant General, would support state and federal law enforcement agencies in addressing ongoing safety concerns regarding high crime rates throughout the State," he wrote.

Advertisement

Landry continued:

Louisiana currently faces a convergence of elevated violent crime rates in Shreveport, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans coupled with critical personnel shortages within local law enforcement. These manpower shortages limit their ability to effectively address this public safety threat and consequently, incidents of homicide, carjacking, and gang-related violence, significantly exceed the natioanl average. These challenges are further compounded by the state's vulnerability to natural disasters, particularly hurricanes, which further strains the limited public safety resources available to local and state government.

Landry aims to deploy National Guard to "urban centers," particularly "high-crime areas," to support local law enforcement.

Baton Rouge is one city in Louisiana with a high crime rate — reportedly one of the highest in America — and since it is also the state's capital, naturally, Landry is personally invested in lowering its crime rate.

In New Orleans, the homicide, rape, burglary, and other crime rates have gone down, but the Big Easy still has a much higher crime rate than nearby cities, according to City-Data.com statistics. In 2023, New Orleans's crime rates were more than three times as high as the national average for the United States, according to the same website. After hitting a high for homicide rates in 2022, however, crime in New Orleans allegedly began to fall in 2023 and 2024. But Landry still sees a lot of work to be done, both in New Orleans and across the state.

Advertisement

More governors and mayors need to prioritize protecting their citizens and sending a strong message to criminals. Our urban violent crime crisis is a national and international disgrace.

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use the promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.