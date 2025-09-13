Trump Official Vows to Dismantle Extremist Leftist Groups After Kirk Assassination

It is bloodily obvious now that leftist terrorism is a massive threat to the United States, with two transgender shooters and a political assassination just within the last few weeks. The Trump administration plans to take action.

Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy and a Homeland Security advisor, told Fox News’s Sean Hannity that the administration will be taking significant action to dismantle the left’s violent domestic terror groups, with multiple legal options for pursuing justice.

He said, “Let me tell you something I’ve not shared with anybody, but the last message that Charlie Kirk gave to me before he joined his Creator in heaven was he said that we have to dismantle and take on the radical left organizations in this country that are fomenting violence. That was the last message that he sent me before that assassin stole him from all of us, and we are going to do that under President Trump's leadership.”

Miller is outraged like many conservatives, but he also is keeping a clear head about how the law applies to such domestic terror organizations, and therefore how they can be held accountable. “I don't care how — it could be a RICO charge, a conspiracy charge, conspiracy against the United States, insurrection,” Miller said. “But we are going to do what it takes to dismantle the organizations and the entities that are fomenting riots, that are doxing, that are trying to inspire terrorism, that are committing acts of wanton violence.”

He stated very truly: “It has to stop. And my message is to all of the domestic terrorists in this country spreading this evil hate — you want us to live in fear. We will not live in fear, but you will live in exile, because the power of law enforcement under President Trump's leadership will be used to find you, will be used to take away your money, take away your power, and if you have broken the law, to take away your freedom.”

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of shooting Kirk Wednesday at a university event in Utah, was described by a high school friend as “leftist,” and, according to a new report, was even living with a transgender partner. Bullet casings found at the scene of the crime had messages such as “Hey fascist! Catch!” echoing rhetoric from groups like Antifa and Trantifa.

It is true that the history of the Democrat Party is a history of political violence, from the caning of Charles Sumner to the Civil War to the KKK and Red Shirts to Antifa. There was once a time went to be a white Republican or a black person in certain states in America was practically to guarantee you would be a target of Democrat terrorism. The deeply horrifying part is we have seemingly returned to that era again. This entire year has been filled with destructive riots by leftist protesters and shootings by leftist (particularly transgender) terrorists, from the Zizian trans cult to Robert “Robin” Westman and the Massachusetts “transgender” who murdered a father just after Westman‘s mass shooting.

At a certain point, we are going to have to admit that the Democrat Party is not only anti-American — it always has made explicitly anti-American and anti-freedom policies part of its platform — but it has become little more than a terror organization. Democrats in government and media constantly fuel hatred and violence, protecting and releasing criminals while targeting political opponents. Meanwhile, the radicalized activists on the ground seem to believe that torching businesses and even murdering innocent people is a totally legitimate response to speech with which they disagree.

Republicans have been too afraid for too long of looking “non-partisan,” even as hardcore leftist terrorists do everything they can to prove that no amount of outreach will impress them. The leftist extremist groups openly pushing violence need to be dismantled.

