ICE Jails Eight-Year-Old’s Murderer and Other Illegal Alien Thugs

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to arrest what it very justly calls the “worst of the worst” among the tens of millions of illegal aliens who have invaded our country in recent decades. Among the latest batch of arrests is a man convicted of killing a very young child.

Cuban illegal Vicente Lopez-Padilla has previous convictions for homicide, involving the willful murder of a victim who was only eight years old. But he was only one of the dangerous criminals arrested across the United States on Thursday, according to a DHS press release.

On Friday, an unnamed Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesman announced, “Yesterday, ICE arrested more WORST OF THE WORST criminal illegal aliens including an illegal alien convicted of murdering an 8-year-old. Other criminal illegal aliens arrested were convicted of distributing child pornography, bank robbery, assault, and drug trafficking. Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, these dirtbags are off American streets.”

Honduran illegal Luis Cabrera-Cantarero had been formerly convicted of the promotion, distribution and possession of child pornography. Mexican illegal Sebastian Navarrete-Oyorzabal, meanwhile, was convicted of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin.

Fellow Mexican illegal Angel Eduardo Zamora-Yanez has a conviction for assault and taking a weapon from a peace officer. As for Saudi Arabian illegal Ahmed Ali Asiri, he’s got a previous conviction for bank robbery. Most states do not track illegal alien crime, preferring not to know the truth, but federal immigration officers' record of constant arrests ever since the Trump administration took office indicates just how horrible those crime numbers would be if they were tracked.

🚨DHS releases the names and rap sheets of 51 barbaric murderers, pedophiles, rapists, and child predators in Louisiana Lockup.



Thanks to President Trump and @Sec_Noem, these dangerous criminals will no longer be a threat to innocent Americans.

On the same subject, DHS released the names of the illegal alien criminals being held in the Louisiana Lockup, also called the Louisiana State Penitentiary, or Angola Prison. The stats are:

26 criminal illegal aliens convicted of murder 8 criminal illegal aliens convicted of rape 8 criminal illegal aliens convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor 9 criminal illegal aliens convicted of sexual assault of a minor

Among the names is Chinese illegal Yunpeng An, convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor. Iraqi illegal Jassin Al-Raash, Sudanese illegal Hakim Malak Anyieth, and Vietnamese illegal Hong Minh Dang all committed "rape — strongarm," while Cuban illegal Jorge Cajides-Vegas is guilty of "sexual assault – sodomy – girl – strongarm." Russian illegal Anton Khoptynskii sexually exploited a minor.

Among those with convictions for murder — homicide are Iranian illegal Mahyer Ebrahimizada, Cuban illegal Ricardo Blanco Chomat, Venezuelan illegal Roberto Betancourt, Vietnamese illegal Con Kim, and Cuban illegals Felix Bartutis Perez, Elpidio Fuentes Morales, Daniel Gonzalez Oropeza, and Erick Carlos Artiles Ramos.

Thank God these criminals are locked up now. But how many more are still roaming our streets, thanks to Joe Biden and Barack Obama?

