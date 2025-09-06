70% of ICE Arrests Are Charged/Convicted Criminals

Contrary to the ridiculous Democrat narrative that the Trump administration is heartlessly rounding up loving parents and outstanding community pillars, nearly three-fourths of ICE arrests target charged or convicted criminals.

In fact, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) just released the names of dozens of other criminals they arrested this week or who are now incarcerated in the Louisiana Lockup, including numerous murderers, robbers, and pedophiles from Vietnam, Cuba, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Venezuela, Russia, and other countries all around the world. All illegal aliens are criminals to the extent that they are not allowed to be in this country by federal law, but there are so many thousands of outright dangerous criminals in the United States that ICE is still focused on rounding up the worst of the worst.

An unnamed Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said in a Sept. 4 press release, “Thanks to the courage of our ICE law enforcement, these criminal illegal aliens are no longer free to terrorize our communities and prey on innocent Americans.”

He added, “[DHS] Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst. 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens who have been charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. This doesn’t even count illegal aliens with rap sheets in foreign countries, gang members, and suspected terrorists.”

Significantly, at least 382 illegals from the terrorist watchlist tried to enter the U.S. under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The real number was probably actually much higher, considering the number of gotaways and virtually unvetted illegals allowed into the country, including suspected terrorists who were later identified because they tried to commit crimes.

Indeed, as of Aug. 2024, the House Judiciary Committee stated that 99 suspected terrorists had been released into the United States by the Biden administration. For context, on 9/11, 19 terrorists managed to kill nearly 3,000 people. This is why ICE’s activities are so vital.

Yet Democrats continue to go all out violating the law in order to protect illegal aliens. In fact, authorities arrested more than a dozen rioters, including two journalists, in July for aggressively protesting the arrest of an illegal alien who is on the terror watchlist with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Just one of many Democrats sobbing about ICE activities is Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Trying to frame immigration law enforcement by the Trump administration as random racist persecution, Pritzker asserted at a Tuesday press conference, “In a circumstance where they’re simply celebrating their heritage, they shouldn’t be interrupted in this way. This is the aim of this government. They don’t actually care if you’re here and undocumented, they just care if your skin color is a little off of theirs and that you’re Latino, they’re going to just target you.”

JB Pritzker trying his best to make a George Floyd incident happen: "They don't care if you're here and undocumented. They [@ICEgov] just care if your skin color is a little off from theirs. If you're Latino, they're just going to target you” pic.twitter.com/0tIo4jfxy4 — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) September 2, 2025

He rambled mendaciously, “All of us need to speak up and speak out about the assault on just regular residents who are following the law, who are going to work, paying their taxes, who’ve been around in our city for ten, 20, 30 years. We ought to be protecting those people. And if they want to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, they ought to be able to do that without being terrorized by ICE.” Interestingly, as of last summer, a majority of Hispanics in the U.S. supported mass deportations.

Because ordinary Americans want to live in a safe and secure nation, unlike Democrat elites, who love criminals — as long as the crime doesn’t affect them.

