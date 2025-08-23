Texas Legislature Passes Pro-GOP Redistricting Map

The Texas legislature has successfully passed a redistricting map which favors Republicans, meaning that the legislation will now go to the desk of the governor for signing. Hypocritical Democrats, who are infamous for their years of gerrymandering, will no doubt scream hysterically at this news.

The Texas Senate reportedly voted 18-11 to pass the bill, which authorized in the state a new congressional mid-census redistricting map expected to favor Republicans. The state senators voted at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, passing the legislation to the final stage of the process; namely, gubernatorial signature.

And it will definitely receive the signature. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) celebrated the bill’s passage, “The One Big Beautiful Map has passed the Senate. Despite Democrats’ petty stunts, we delivered on our promise. This map reflects Texans’ actual voting preferences, and I look forward to signing it into law.”

Democrats have been raising furor across the country about the legislation, alleging that it unfairly favors Republicans. Their accusations ring hollow in light of previous truly unfair Democrat redistricting in blue states such as California and New York. Some Republicans in turn accuse the Democrats of previously have rigged congressional districts in Texas, arguing this new map corrected the problem. Democrats in the Texas legislature also roused ire by fleeing the state in an attempt to block passage of the bill.

The Texas House passed the legislation earlier this week. Both houses in the Texas legislature are majority Republican.

REDISTRICTING: Texas has finally eliminated racially gerrymandered congressional districts. Now the Democrats will sue to restore the discriminatory maps. pic.twitter.com/B5DFE0pGYy — @amuse (@amuse) August 23, 2025

Gov. Abbott commented Saturday on the redistricting while responding on X to polling showing a decrease in Democrat Party registration and an increase in Republican Party registration. “Drawing new congressional lines is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “The iceberg itself, which will change elections across America, is the fact that crazy leftist policies by Democrats are causing more Americans to flee Democrats and vote Republican.”

Senator Carol Alvarado (D-Houston) had previously announced her intention of filibustering the bill to force a continuation of the debate over the legislation. But, Breitbart reported, the Senate Republican Caucus found out that Alvarado was aiming to use the filibuster “as a fund-raising gimmick,” and ended the ploy.

The Republican senators said Alvarado’s campaign email violated the “long-standing traditions, ethics, and decorum of the Texas Senate.” The senators seized the opportunity to exercise a parliamentary procedure by “calling the question,” forcing a vote on the measure.

The legislature therefore passed the redistricting bill just after Saturday began.

President Donald Trump supported the Texas redistricting, previously celebrating the passage of the legislation for the new map in the Texas House. This could be excellent news for Republicans come the midterms, especially if other red states are inspired to follow Texas’s example.

