‘Heads Should Roll’: Experts Urge Action on Microsoft-China Pentagon Link

A new report claims that Microsoft has used Chinese engineers to maintain U.S. Defense Department computers, which would present a major national security threat. Experts want Microsoft’s borderline “treasonous behavior” investigated, in comments shared with PJ Media.

ProPublica published an investigation July 15 that claimed “Microsoft is using engineers in China to help maintain the Defense Department’s computer systems — with minimal supervision by U.S. personnel.” While it is not certain that the report is true, Microsoft does have operations and connections in China, and the Biden administration did allow far too many loopholes for potential foreign infiltration, which is one reason why the Trump administration has such a major task ahead in cleaning out the federal government.

All companies in China are required to share data with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), particularly with the Chinese military through “civil-military fusion.” Hence Microsoft’s reported use of Chinese engineers could give the CCP access to sensitive U.S. DOD data. This Microsoft report is also concerning in light of a new DOD contract with Google for artificial intelligence services, considering that Google is also embedded in China.

Michael Lucci, State Armor CEO, minced no words in his reaction. “If ProPublica’s report turns out to be true, Microsoft has created a national embarrassment that endangers our soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines,” he said, urging action from government officials. “Heads should roll, those responsible should go to prison, and Congress should hold extensive investigations to uncover the full extent of potential compromise.”

The Constitution makes “adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort,” an act of treason. And especially since the CCP told its people in 2019 it was entering a war phase with the U.S., and the CCP constantly threatens and expresses violent hostility to America, while undermining our interests, Microsoft’s opening a door for CCP access to American defense information could arguably present an instance of treason — if substantiated.

Lucci said, “Microsoft or any vendor providing China with access to Pentagon secrets verges on treasonous behavior and should be treated as such. If these allegations are credible, the federal government should never again rely on Microsoft to protect the data that keeps our men and women in uniform safe, especially given Microsoft’s extensive record of being compromised by the CCP. Our military cannot operate in security and secrecy if a vendor repeatedly and intentionally invites the enemy into the camp.”

Consumers' Research Executive Director Will Hild noted that Microsoft has a track record as bad domestically as internationally. “Consumers' Research has repeatedly exposed Microsoft for promoting DEI policies, pushing gender ideology, and advancing a radical climate agenda over consumers,” he said.

“Now we are seeing reports that they are allowing China to spy on our military and gain access to U.S. national security interests,” Hild continued. “Consumers shouldn’t have to wonder if an American company has their best interest in mind. Whether it’s foisting their woke agenda on us or allowing our top adversary access to sensitive information, Microsoft has time and time again proven they’re not America First.”

Like Lucci, Hild urged government action to ensure there is no indirect pipeline of DOD data to China. “Congress should immediately investigate Microsoft for their anti-American behavior,” he insisted. The Defense Department under Trump and Pete Hegseth needs to shore up national security.

