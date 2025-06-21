ACLU Sues DHS Officers for ‘Assaulting’ LA Rioters

If a person were throwing bricks and fireworks at law enforcement, and the law enforcement officers ended up wrestling him to the ground, whom would you blame? Well, if you’re the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), you'd blame law enforcement.

Leftists always fanatically defend violent domestic terrorists on their side, while screeching that those trying to impose law and order are horrible, evil tyrants attacking innocent citizens (and in this case, probably non-citizens). The ACLU is suing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), claiming that DHS officers assaulted protesters during the extremely violent and even deadly Los Angeles anti-ICE riots, per Breitbart.

Just as the Democrats falsely claimed in 2020 that serial criminal George Floyd died of police abuse rather than a drug overdose, they are now trying to have a second summer of love and mostly fiery protests by blaming the Trump administration, the National Guard, and federal immigration and law enforcement authorities for the dangerous situation in LA. From Breitbart:

The complaint was filed on Thursday by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Southern California on behalf of several protesters, journalists, and legal observers, the Daily Beast reported Friday.

The ACLU claimed, “At each protest, DHS officers have unnecessarily and indiscriminately targeted, assaulted, tear-gassed, pepper-sprayed, and shot protesters exercising their right to assemble to voice their disagreement with the government, reporters covering these events, and legal observers seeking to document the government’s conduct.” Talk about propaganda. Incidentally, there has been a 500% spike in assaults on ICE agents. That is because, as usual, Democrats are siding with the victimizers rather than the victims. The rioters and the ACLU are the problem, not the federal officers.

Even one Democrat admitted as much, as Matt Margolis reported. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Tex.) went on NewsNation Friday and confessed a reality many Democrats aggressively deny — the LA riots are dangerous, destructive, and definitely make the Democrats look worse. Shockingly, when asked whether Donald Trump handled the situation correctly, Cuellar stated, “I think he did.”

Host Blake Burman asked Cuellar, “I just heard the vice president say that the soldiers and the Marines are still necessary. Are you there as well?” Without directly answering “yes” or “no,” Cuellar did not condemn Trump and Vance, and did acknowledge a serious problem for his party.

Cuellar said, “Well, again, it’s one of those things, the people that are on the ground have to make that decision. It’s, again, if we’re going to see something that’s going to flare up, I don’t know. But, again, we’ve got to keep the peace.” He continued his singularly inarticulate response, “If it’s one of those situations that we’re not going into a situation that turns violent, then I don’t think we need them. But I think, for a while, they’re going to be there until we see what sort of peaceful protest we have.”

On one subject he was more definite: the fact that many rioters have torched cars and private property. “And let me tell you, those fires, those things are perfect campaign ads for certain people in 2026,” Cuellar complained. “And you’ve got to understand, for the president — by the Republicans against Democrats. And, look, for some of us, we’ve been insulated, because we’ve been talking strong about border security. But for other folks, those type[s] of [images] are perfect ads that can be used against some of my colleagues, unfortunately.”

The Democrat congressman was more complimentary of Trump when directly asked whether the president was right to take federal control of the National Guard in California:

I think he did. Look, the thing is, if there was a peaceful protest, that would have been one thing. But the moment we started seeing images of cars being burned and violence and throwing of bricks, then it changes. And then that’s why you start talking about bringing the National Guard in at that particular time. If those peaceful protests — which they have a right to do that — but those fires that I’m looking at [on] your screen right now, when you see that, that’s not good. And I believe that’s why the National Guard came in at this time. Look, I’m for peaceful protests, but any time you start creating — throwing bricks and hammers and burning cars and it turns criminal, then you’re talking about something that’s very different.

It is indeed. It is domestic terrorism, pure and simple.

