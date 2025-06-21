Another Democrat Breaks With Party, Supports Trump’s Use of National Guard

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) hasn’t been shy about his party’s delusions about the violence in Los Angeles. Breaking with his party, he has called out the violence as “anarchy and true chaos.” Posting a photo of burning cars and a masked man waving a Mexican flag, Fetterman warned Democrats that failing to condemn such lawlessness means “my party loses the moral high ground.” He emphasized his support for free speech, peaceful protest, and immigration—but insisted that setting cars on fire, destroying property, and attacking police cross a line. While many Democrats tried to downplay the unrest, Fetterman’s blunt honesty stood out, earning praise from conservatives and highlighting the growing divide within his party over how to respond to escalating violence in the streets.

I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations, and immigration—but this is not that.



This is anarchy and true chaos.



My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/pPYbvP6xR0 — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 10, 2025

Well, he’s not the only Democrat calling out his party.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat, appeared on NewsNation’s “The Hill” Friday, and delivered a rare dose of common sense about law and order—something in short supply among his party these days. When pressed by host Blake Burman about President Trump’s decision to federalize the National Guard in Los Angeles, Cuellar didn’t equivocate: Trump got it right.

Following a Ninth Circuit decision affirming Trump’s authority to federalize the National Guard, Cuellar said the president made the right call. “I think he did,” Cuellar told NewsNation’s Blake Burman. “If there was a peaceful protest, that would have been one thing. But the moment we started seeing images of cars being burned and violence and throwing of bricks, then it changes.” He added, “That’s not good, and I believe that’s why the National Guard came in at this time.”

Cuellar didn’t mince words about the political fallout of the left’s inaction. “Those fires, those scenes,” he warned, “are perfect campaign ads … against Democrats.” While Cuellar said some members—like himself—have been insulated because of their strong stance on border security, he acknowledged, “For other folks, those type of [scenes] are perfect ads that can be used against some of my colleagues unfortunately.”

Pressed about the claim of fellow Democrat Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) that ICE is “kidnapping” and “human trafficking” migrants, Cuellar firmly rejected the smear. “I wouldn’t call that human trafficking,” he said. “The men and women we have right now, they’re the same men and women in ICE that we had under the Biden administration. It’s just a different policy.”

Cuellar emphasized that he supports deporting criminals and those with final deportation orders. “If you want to deport criminals, I’m with you,” he said, noting the roughly 1.5 million final deportation orders already issued. But he drew a line when it comes to ICE targeting otherwise law-abiding workers. “They work at a construction [site], they work at a restaurant, they work as dairy farmers… they don’t want to see that,” he said of constituents’ feedback.

The Trump administration has repeatedly maintained they are targeting criminal illegal aliens first.

While many Democrats continue to embrace radical rhetoric and turn a blind eye to the real-world consequences of open-border policies, Cuellar’s comments mark yet another example of a Democrat willing to break from the narrative and back the rule of law—even when it means agreeing with President Trump.

