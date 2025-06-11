Jon Voight Eviscerates Gavin Newsom

Jon Voight has proven once again that he’s not only wiser than most of Hollywood but also than the most powerful Democrat politicians.

As Gov. Gavin Newsom simultaneously downplays the need for the National Guard and blames Trump for the riots, Voight is fed up. “You're a fool blaming Trump,” he told Newsom in a new video posted online that he addressed specifically to the Democrat governor. Newsom is a “lying dog” who transformed this political struggle into “good against evil,” Voight added.

Newsom is actually suing the Trump administration because the National Guard was sent in to deal with the increasingly violent riots, as more riots spread across the country to many Democrat cities. Voight challenged, “What are you doing for this destruction of these animals, destroying Los Angeles? Are you there talking calmly with them? You fool. They would burn you down like they're burning the cars and the American flag with no regard for humanity. This is not about Trump.”

To the Governor pic.twitter.com/aYC64gf21P — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) June 11, 2025

Rather, he said, “This is about protecting the people from these animals and criminals trying to destroy us and our police force. Are they supposed to stand there? Let rocks hit them and kill them? Who's going to save them, you?” Of course not, because Democrats love chaos and crime. “President Trump called in the National Guard and the Marines to help with these destructive, barbaric riots,” Voight approvingly noted.

With a dead body found in the midst of one riot zone in downtown Los Angeles, it seems clear that the riots are an increasingly severe threat. Voight accused Newsom, “All you do is cause chaos for the people. You're a disgrace. You're nothing but a lying dog for the hopes of becoming the president one day, and God is my witness, truth will prevail because of your faults and your incompetence for California's failures.”

In fact, both Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass have violated multiple federal laws, meaning that they could — and I think should — be arrested just as much as the rioters who are breaking laws. It is not true justice to arrest the low-level criminals and ignore the powerful criminals with political titles.

Voight emphatically said, “We the People, we stand — I stand with Donald Trump to make this state great again.”

Trump was chosen by the entire nation instead of just by a handful of cities in one state, like Newsom. “We the People chose Donald Trump to save America. And we're in danger with threats from terrorists now, and we must protect our country,” Voight said. “This has now become good against evil, and evil will lose because our president [of the] United States of America was sworn in to protect this nation's greatest gifts, freedom, safety, prosperity, and he shall.”

If Newsom thinks he is helping his potential future presidential run by allowing thugs to destroy one of his most important cities, he is mistaken. Illegal immigration was one of the issues that propelled Donald Trump to victory in the last election. Encouraging violent attacks on immigration authorities is only going to make Newsom unpopular.

Voight said Trump is the greatest president in many decades and so, “We the People stand with this nation's honor and respect and with the President of the United States of America, Donald J Trump.”

