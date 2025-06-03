Trump Vows 'Large Scale' Fines to CA After Biological Male Wins Girls’ Track Events

Catherine Salgado | 3:29 PM on June 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

After a biological male won medals at a girls’ track and field event in the People’s Republic of Commiefornia, President Donald Trump vowed to fine the Democrat-run state.

Advertisement

Biological male AB Hernandez, pictured above, who pretends to be a girl, carried off two female state titles in track events this past weekend, as California continues to defy Trump’s ban on “transgenders” in women’s sports. Hopefully, Donald Trump will follow through big time. Not only should fines be imposed, but California should lose federal funding until it is willing to prioritize reality and women’s safety over woke ideology.

Trump, in a Truth Social post Monday, used his favorite rude nickname for Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom and threatened, “A Biological Male competed in California Girls State Finals, WINNING BIG, despite the fact that they were warned by me not to do so. As Governor Gavin Newscum fully understands, large scale fines will be imposed!!!”

At the California state championship Saturday in Clovis, Hernandez was awarded first place in the girls' high jump and triple jump, even though he isn’t a girl. Interestingly, Loren Webster managed to beat Hernandez in the long jump event, but she was the only girl to finish ahead of Hernandez during any of the events and competitions over the weekend for the championship, according to Fox News.

Even California leftists know that they are full of garbage, hence the following ridiculous charade carried on at the events, according to Fox:

Advertisement

Hernandez previously took first place in all three events at the preliminary round on Friday. Meanwhile, female competitors who finished behind Hernandez in this weekend's events were all bumped up one spot and received the medal they would have earned had the trans athlete not competed. 

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) made a series of sweeping rule changes in the days leading up to the event to ensure any females who finished behind a biological male would be appropriately rewarded a medal based on where they placed among female competitors. 

So during the medal ceremonies for the three events, the female competitors who finished one spot behind Hernandez had to stand next to the trans athlete on the podium. 

The championship was held in Veterans Memorial Stadium, and a plane flew over with a banner reading, “No Boys in Girls' Sports!” Protests turned violent when LGBTQ protester Ethan Kroll attacked local conservative activist Josh Fulfer through a car window with a flag pole on Friday. Kroll was reportedly arrested and charged over the attack.

Advertisement

For Our VIPsThe Shameless Antisemitism of the Mainstream Media — and Its Deadly Consequences 

California Family Council outreach director Sophia Lorey was forced out of the stadium area while passing out wristbands with messages to “Save Girls’ Sports.”

The person who flew the plane over the stadium was absolutely right — we want no boys in girls’ sports. And the Trump administration is determined to see that enforced.

Please support PJ Media’s conservative reporting on the Trump administration. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado
Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP WOMEN'S SPORTS

Recommended

Biden Judge Dismisses Newsom's Tariff Suit Against Trump—But There's a Catch Paula Bolyard
Wounded Democratic Party Needs Help, Calls in the Trans Cavalry. Hilarity Ensues. Kevin Downey Jr.
We’re Getting Closer to Invalidating Biden’s Autopen Pardons Matt Margolis
I Have Seen the Future of the Air Force and It Is Good Stephen Green
Guess How Much D.C. Dems Wasted on Streetcars They’re Now Ditching? Catherine Salgado
The Morning Briefing: Dems Are Getting Way Out Over Their Skis About 2026 Midterms Stephen Kruiser

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
'King of the Hill' Actor Shot During Bizarre Feud With Neighbor
Usha Vance Issues an Important Summer Challenge for Your Children
Germany’s Million ‘Radicalized’ Muslims and the Unspoken Truth About Islam
Advertisement