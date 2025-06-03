Trump Vows 'Large Scale' Fines to CA After Biological Male Wins Girls’ Track Events

After a biological male won medals at a girls’ track and field event in the People’s Republic of Commiefornia, President Donald Trump vowed to fine the Democrat-run state.

Biological male AB Hernandez, pictured above, who pretends to be a girl, carried off two female state titles in track events this past weekend, as California continues to defy Trump’s ban on “transgenders” in women’s sports. Hopefully, Donald Trump will follow through big time. Not only should fines be imposed, but California should lose federal funding until it is willing to prioritize reality and women’s safety over woke ideology.

Trump, in a Truth Social post Monday, used his favorite rude nickname for Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom and threatened, “A Biological Male competed in California Girls State Finals, WINNING BIG, despite the fact that they were warned by me not to do so. As Governor Gavin Newscum fully understands, large scale fines will be imposed!!!”

At the California state championship Saturday in Clovis, Hernandez was awarded first place in the girls' high jump and triple jump, even though he isn’t a girl. Interestingly, Loren Webster managed to beat Hernandez in the long jump event, but she was the only girl to finish ahead of Hernandez during any of the events and competitions over the weekend for the championship, according to Fox News.

Even California leftists know that they are full of garbage, hence the following ridiculous charade carried on at the events, according to Fox:

Hernandez previously took first place in all three events at the preliminary round on Friday. Meanwhile, female competitors who finished behind Hernandez in this weekend's events were all bumped up one spot and received the medal they would have earned had the trans athlete not competed. The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) made a series of sweeping rule changes in the days leading up to the event to ensure any females who finished behind a biological male would be appropriately rewarded a medal based on where they placed among female competitors. So during the medal ceremonies for the three events, the female competitors who finished one spot behind Hernandez had to stand next to the trans athlete on the podium.

The championship was held in Veterans Memorial Stadium, and a plane flew over with a banner reading, “No Boys in Girls' Sports!” Protests turned violent when LGBTQ protester Ethan Kroll attacked local conservative activist Josh Fulfer through a car window with a flag pole on Friday. Kroll was reportedly arrested and charged over the attack.

⚔️⚔️⚔️ THE HIDDEN TRUTH



LEFTIST VIOLENCE CAUGHT:



LGBTQ protester Ethan Kroll attacks conservative Josh Fulfer with a trans flag pole through his car window at a Clovis track meet! Kroll gets arrested, but when will this radical chaos stop?#AmericaFirst #MAGA #TheHiddenTruth pic.twitter.com/bDh1v7jmoG — The Watchman (@WatchmanHQ) June 2, 2025

California Family Council outreach director Sophia Lorey was forced out of the stadium area while passing out wristbands with messages to “Save Girls’ Sports.”

CIF Official had me police escorted out of the CA State Track & Field Championship



When I asked why - no one could show me a policy following up the actions.



A male is dominating in 3 GIRLS events.



As a former 4 year CIF varsity athlete & CA collegiate athlete I was there to… pic.twitter.com/inuxKFcuOS — Sophia Lorey (@SophiaSLorey) June 1, 2025

The person who flew the plane over the stadium was absolutely right — we want no boys in girls’ sports. And the Trump administration is determined to see that enforced.

