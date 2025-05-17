Trump Hopes to Negotiate Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Next Week

President Donald Trump is finally hoping to negotiate the cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine that has been his goal ever since he was on the 2024 campaign trail.

Advertisement

Ukraine has been devastated by the war, which it cannot win against the much more powerful and populous Russia, and both sides have lost hundreds of thousands of men. Every right-minded person should want peace, and indeed, voters seemed to have responded to Trump‘s promise to negotiate an end to the war — and halt the endless flow of taxpayer money we cannot afford — while he was campaigning for president this past election cycle.

Trump is so worked up over the situation in Russia and Ukraine that he used all caps in his Truth Social announcement Saturday, “I WILL BE SPEAKING, BY TELEPHONE, TO PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN OF RUSSIA ON MONDAY, AT 10:00 A.M. THE SUBJECTS OF THE CALL WILL BE, STOPPING THE ‘BLOODBATH’ THAT IS KILLING, ON AVERAGE, MORE THAN 5000 RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS A WEEK, AND TRADE.”

Recommended: The Enemy Within: Muslim Migrants Who Keep Their Evil Ideology

Breaking: Rubio calls for an “immediate ceasefire” during a call with Lavrov following the 16 May Russia-Ukraine direct talks in Istanbul, while delivering Trump’s “strong message”: US readout — Dhairya Maheshwari (@dhairyam14) May 16, 2025

Advertisement

Perhaps this is indeed a promising moment, as The Indian Express reported on May 16:

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met in Istanbul on Friday for their first direct peace talks in more than three years of war, holding discussions together with a Turkish delegation… Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was making a speech as per Reuters at the start of the meeting, seen as a sign of diplomatic progress between the sides that have not met face-to-face since March 2022, when a peace process was aborted just a few weeks after Russia staged its February 2022 full-scale invasion of the country.

Therefore, Trump and others are hoping to finally make progress with stopping the butchery on the battlefield.

Of course, Trump has tried before to negotiate a ceasefire and failed, but perhaps the never-ending lack of significant progress has finally worn down at least one of the dictators involved. Trump explained, “I WILL THEN BE SPEAKING TO PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY OF UKRAINE AND THEN, WITH PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY, VARIOUS MEMBERS OF NATO. HOPEFULLY IT WILL BE A PRODUCTIVE DAY, A CEASEFIRE WILL TAKE PLACE, AND THIS VERY VIOLENT WAR, A WAR THAT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED, WILL END. GOD BLESS US ALL!!!”

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Did SCOTUS Forget Jocelyn Nungaray and Laken Riley?

Certainly, heavenly aid is necessary to end this war, since Zelensky does not seem to care how many of his own people die as long as he continues to grift successfully off Western leaders and receive our taxpayer money. Former KGB thug Putin, meanwhile, has had more military success than Zelensky, but he also doesn’t care how many Russians are killed so long as he eventually attains his goals (that has been an ongoing feature of the mentalities of Russian dictators over the last century and more and is something Winston Churchill noted with Soviet Stalin).

It is undoubtedly difficult negotiating a cease-fire between two leaders who seem to have no value for individual human life.

Please support PJ Media’s conservative reporting on Islamic jihad. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!