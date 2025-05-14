House Judiciary Challenges EU Censorship

The House Judiciary Committee is looking to uncover how European Union censorship demands not only crush free speech in member countries but also have effects that reach American users.

Advertisement

In complying with censorship demands from foreign governments, Big Tech companies often censor information that users around the world try to access. American users can even find their speech suppressed thanks to policies meant to appease foreign tyrants. It is precisely these situations that the U.S. congressional House Judiciary Committee is investigating, most recently by addressing the partisan crackdown in Poland.

With the nationalist, anti-mass migration Law and Justice (PiS) party garnering popular support in Poland ahead of the May 18 election and PiS presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki polling second or even first (depending on the poll), globalist Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his ilk are sweating. To try and crush the nationalist movement in Poland, they have taken a number of problematic actions, including weaponizing the judiciary, arresting or harassing PiS allies, and targeting online free speech.

Related: Poles March Against Mass Migration, Globalism Before Elections

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is too often more talk than action, but his House Judiciary Committee does uncover important information. Poland Daily 24 obtained a May 13 letter from Jordan to Michael McGrath, EU commissioner for democracy, justice, the rule of law, and consumer protection (the longer the title, the more useless the bureaucrat).

“We write to express concern about recent allegations that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government is weaponizing Poland’s justice system to target and censor political opponents,” Jordan began. “As we examine how these allegations affect the potential that Europe’s censorship regime will affect free speech in the United States, we respectfully request information about whether, and how, the European Union (EU) intends to address these actions.”

Advertisement

He called out the weaponization of legal proceedings, such as stripping PiS leader Jarosław Kaczyński’s legal immunity so that the coalition in power could bring a defamation case against him. Investigators also “severely mistreated PiS associates,” Jordan accused, with one former aide dying of a heart attack soon after an interrogation for which she was denied access to her attorney.

🚨 Today, @JudicaryGOP and four other @HouseGOP Members sent a letter to EU Commissioner Michael McGrath requesting a briefing about how the actions of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government might infringe upon Americans’ right to free speech online and what the EU is… pic.twitter.com/1202h2BbYh — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) May 13, 2025

Conservative Polish media has come under fire as well, including via the use of EU censorship legislation, the Digital Services Act. American Big Tech and Chinese-owned TikTok have reportedly been pressured to assist the Tusk government in suppressing speech.

The DSA requires social media platforms to have systemic processes to censor “misleading or deceptive content,” including so-called “disinformation.” Because many social media platforms generally maintain one set of content moderation policies they apply globally, restrictive government censorship laws like the DSA may set de facto global censorship standards and thus restrict Americans’ online speech. In this way, laws like the DSA violate the fundamental principles embraced by liberal democracies like the United States and the EU member countries.

Advertisement

Jordan reminded McGrath, “Under the Treaty on European Union, the EU is obligated to ensure Member States, including Poland, uphold the rule of law.” As usual, they’re part of the problem instead.

[I]n stark contrast to EU criticism of Poland when PiS was governing, including the European Parliament’s vote to strip conservative Polish members of immunity for merely signaling support for a PiS campaign video, the European Commission does not appear to as readily criticize the Tusk government for its questionable actions. This apparent double standard raises concerns about the EU’s impartiality and its commitment to protecting fundamental rights across all member states. The EU’s silence may embolden the Tusk government’s censorship efforts, leading the Polish government to seek global removal of speech it disagrees with, which could ultimately result in the censorship of American speech.

Jordan requested a briefing with EU authorities on the subject.

Free speech in the EU and America is under fire and must be defended.

Please support PJ Media’s conservative reporting on censorship and free speech. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!