Poles March Against Mass Migration, Globalism Before Elections

Polish voters are filling the streets to protest illegal immigration and European Union (EU) tyranny ahead of an election.

Karol Nawrocki, who just had a friendly meeting with Donald Trump, is the favorite of the nationalist opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) in his native Poland this election cycle. He shared a clip of himself with a crowd of nationalist protestors on Sunday, celebrating the movement.

“President Trump said 'you will win,'” Nawrocki reportedly said to private broadcaster TV Republika. “I read it as a kind of wish for my success in the upcoming elections, and also awareness of it, and after this whole day, I can say that the American administration is aware of what is happening in Poland.”

From AFP, via JihadWatch:

Several thousand people demonstrated in Warsaw on Saturday against illegal immigration and the pro-European government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, a week before the EU member chooses a new president. The protest, organized by the nationalist opposition, drew demonstrators from across Poland, who carried the red and white national flag and chanted slogans such as “no to immigration.”

Mass immigration is proving to be a key issue in Poland before the May 18 election, as it has so many other elections, including in America’s 2024 election. Citizens of Ireland, Poland, America, the UK, and other countries want to have clearly defined borders and strong national sovereignty, and they are increasingly furious at globalist oligarchs’ heavy-handed policies.

Poles are gathering in the town hall of Suwałki in north-eastern Poland to protest against the plans to open a Foreigner Integration Center in the city.



49 such centers, largely financed through the EU’s Asylum, Migration & Integration Fund (FAMI), are to be opened across Poland pic.twitter.com/8UvklqK0Sj — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 5, 2025

The globalist agenda is the same across the Western world, and Western nations’ citizens are tired of having to pay the price for their leaders’ destructive ideology.

Poland currently hosts around one million refugees from the war in neighboring Ukraine, and has accused Russia and Belarus of orchestrating a wave of immigration into the European Union member. The protesters made their way toward the seat of government in central Warsaw, chanting the name of nationalist presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki.

As I noted above, Nawrocki is an admirer of Trump and stands as the political successor of outgoing President Andrzej Duda. But as of right now, AFP reports that Nawrocki is still polling in second place according to some data ahead of the election, making it unclear whether he will be able to pull off a victory. Historically accurate pollster OGB predicted a Nawrocki win in January, though.

Hopefully, Poland will turn even more toward the political right this year as American voters did last year.

