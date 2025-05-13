Expert Highlights Illegal Alien Gang’s Threat to Rural Americans

A South American gang with many illegal alien members that cropped up to rival the infamous Tren de Aragua is victimizing vulnerable rural Americans, warns crime expert Robert Charles.

Advertisement

“I’ve read some of the public accounts that suggest that this offshoot group is trying to distinguish itself by being more violent,” Charles, who was formerly an assistant secretary of state at the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, said of Anti-Tren. With the recent charges against almost 20 accused members of the gang by the Trump Justice Department, the new threat has garnered more attention, Western Journal explained.

Anti-Tren, according to Charles, is an example of an offshoot surpassing the original’s violence. “With MS-13, they had various tests and things that they went through, and there were offshoots there that became more violent than the original group.” He elucidated for Fox News, “They are also doing violence in an environment which they’re taking advantage of people. They’re taking advantage of the homeless. They’re taking advantage of rural America.”

Unfortunately, rural communities are too often an easy target for gang criminals (though Anti-Tren is also an issue in New York City), Charles stated. That’s the case in his home state of Maine: “We don’t have the infrastructure in a very rural state to put patrols up through the northern part of the state and, frankly, to even keep drugs from coming in and the gangs from coming here.”

Advertisement

Read Also: Trump SHOULD NOT Recognize a ‘Palestinian State’

Anti-Tren is accused of human and sex trafficking, among other suspected crimes. These are the heinous, despicable, dangerous criminals whom leftist, activist judges are protecting.

🚨 Anti-Tren — an evolved offshoot of Tren de Aragua, brings heightened violence to rural America with drugs & trafficking.



Judges blocking deportations with excessive due process fuel this threat.



We need RAPID deportations now! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/6mr3NsFmTg — Mehek Cooke🇺🇸 (@MehekCooke) May 13, 2025

Criminals are often clever about picking targets. “Criminals are bad guys, but they are not stupid. And so what they look for is they look for opportunities to maximize their gain with the least possible risk,” Charles said simply. Anti-Tren needs to be stamped out by U.S. authorities, he added.

Read Also: Mass Murder: Planned Parenthood Killed Record 402K Babies in 2023-2024

The time is ripe for action. “I think right now their numbers are relatively modest,” Charles argued. “If you look away from it, if you pretend that it’s not important, if you appease it instead of deterring it, then absolutely it will grow. That’s just the nature of crime.”

Advertisement

Western Journal cited a federal indictment of Anti-Tren from NYC:

Preserving and protecting the power and territory of Anti-Tren and its members and associates through acts involving murder, assault, other acts of violence, and threats of violence, including acts of violence and threats of violence directed at members and associates of Tren de Aragua.

These criminals must be aggressively targeted before their gang grows too powerful.

Please support PJ Media’s conservative reporting on the leftist death cult. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!