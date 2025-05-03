Hunter Biden Drops Bogus Suit Against IRS Whistleblowers

Hunter Biden has reportedly given up on his ridiculous lawsuit against IRS whistleblowers who exposed the corrupt business deals of the Biden crime family.

The whistleblowers emphasized the inherently vindictive and bogus nature of the scandal-ridden ex-president’s son’s lawsuit. “It’s always been clear that the lawsuit was an attempt to intimidate us. However, we were always motivated by doing the right thing, defending our work, and honoring our duty to the American people. Intimidation and retaliation were never going to work,” said Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, who were the IRS supervisory special agent and special agent investigating Hunter Biden when the latter filed his suit.

Now, Shapley and Ziegler say they actually wish they had been able to bring forward their evidence in a court, instead of Hunter just dropping the suit secretively. “We truly wanted our day in court to provide the complete story, but it appears Mr. Biden was afraid to actually fight this case in a court of law after all. His voluntary dismissal of the case tells you everything you need to know about who was right and who was wrong,” the whistleblowers said. They previously emphasized how difficult their lives and their ability to make money became after the IRS and Hunter Biden retaliated against them for coming out about the corruption.

IRS whistleblowers allege the agency retaliated against them after they came forward in the Hunter Biden case.



“I'm not a wealthy person. I'm just like anyone out there. I live paycheck to paycheck. I'm surviving as best as I can, and it's tough. I’m up against a machine that… https://t.co/3jowOAy1vd pic.twitter.com/06DKhudcly — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 30, 2024

Their legal team emphasized the news as a win, however. “Hunter Biden brought this lawsuit against two honorable federal agents in retaliation for blowing the whistle on the preferential treatment he was given by President Biden’s Department of Justice,” they declared in an April 30 press release from Empower Oversight.

They added, “Today, in the midst of Gary Shapley’s and Joe Ziegler’s efforts to intervene in this litigation and in exchange for nothing at all, Hunter Biden dismissed his case with prejudice—meaning he can never bring it again. Shapley and Ziegler did nothing wrong, never had to seek a pardon, and their actions have now been entirely vindicated once again.”

The press release explained:

[Shapley and Ziegler] were working the investigation at the time, an opportunity to defend themselves, Biden sued the IRS and accused the agents of violating his privacy by making protected whistleblower disclosures about him to Congress and by publicly speaking about information that Congress had already released.

Of course, it was actually Hunter Biden at fault, as he has now admitted by dropping the suit.

This news came just before it was announced that the Trump Department of Justice agreed to a $30 million settlement “in principle” regarding the wrongful death lawsuit from J6er Ashli Babbitt’s family. Capitol policeman Michael Byrd shot and killed the unarmed and non-violent Babbitt as she tried to escape violence on Jan. 6, 2021, by going through a broken door in the Capitol building.

Two wins for justice this week, and one hopes that in the future, both Hunter and Byrd will be held responsible by the Trump administration for their actions — and that Shapley and Ziegler will be restored to their positions.