Orwellian: Irish Court Seizes Cash of Teacher Denying Trans Ideology

About a century ago, the Irish suffered under the oppressive, dictatorial, and arbitrary rule of Britain. Today, they are suffering under the oppressive, dictatorial, and arbitrary rule of their own globalist oligarchs.

Teacher Enoch Burke respectfully refused to use invented pronouns for a student who claimed to be transgender. Since he was teaching at a Christian school, the young Irishman believed that his Christian belief that there are only two sexes would be respected. He was wrong.

The Church of Ireland has been silent as the Irish courts railroad Burke for his beliefs. And according to Burke, schools across Ireland are sexualizing children and demanding fidelity to the religion of wokeness. Today is the feast of the Annunciation (Luke 1:26ff), when Mary agreed to be Christ’s mother and God became man, and we ought to pray for the revival of Christianity in Ireland and America.

Tragically, after centuries of fighting for independence, Ireland did not long enjoy freedom before (as in the U.S.) power-hungry leftists took office and began instituting laws and policies bearing a startling resemblance to the foreign tyranny of past centuries. While the Irish people in many places have angrily protested the globalism and illegal immigration obsession of their leaders over the last two years, their parliamentary system makes it more difficult for them to reclaim their nation by replacing top leaders. And until major change comes about in the government, Burke is facing the complete robbery of his life and livelihood.

Burke’s X account shared details. In one video, Burke explained that on payday, he received no salary and his bank account was raided. As he makes €750 weekly, and has to put aside a little at a time, the loss of his life savings — €40,000 — is indeed a significant blow. “I want to say this is all unprecedented,” Burke stated, citing legal authority backing up his statement.

BREAKING: ENOCH BURKE SPEAKS AS HIS BANK ACCOUNT IS FROZEN AND SALARY TAKEN BY IRISH GOVERNMENT



The bank account of teacher Enoch Burke has been frozen by the Irish Government after he refused to affirm transgender ideology in his school and address a child with they/them… pic.twitter.com/vePMcODQiL — Enoch Burke (@EnochBurke) March 20, 2025

There are “murderers and thieves walking so freely on our streets, but all of the stops can be pulled out for me,” Burke said, explaining that a receiver has been appointed to take his salary. “I’m not a criminal,” Burke stated; he simply refused in 2022 to refer to a student as “they” when his principal demanded it. The Church of Ireland has apparently gone as woke as its counterpart, the Church of England. Simply for refusing to violate his conscience and submit to transgender ideology, Burke said he subsequently spent 500 days in jail. “I refused to be compelled into promoting an anti-Christian belief in the [Christian] school where I was employed,” the young teacher said.

And now there's the seizure of his money. It is worth noting that the European Union, of which Ireland is a member, is currently planning to expedite its digital euro, which would make it even easier for the government to seize an individual’s money, even potentially without any trial. In Communist China, the government can immediately shut off digital funds for dissidents.

Burke slammed Ireland’s top leadership, including PM Micheál Martin, who lives a life of luxury off taxpayer money while defying taxpayers’ wishes and laughing at the crises plaguing Ireland.

In a separate post announcing the seizure of his €40,000 bank account and his teaching salary, along with authorization to seize any other of Burke’s assets, Burke emphasized the rigged court system:

Senior Counsel Brian Kennedy SC for the Attorney General was granted as much time as he wished to make his submissions in Court on this unprecedented matter and was not questioned in any way by the bench. By contrast, when Enoch Burke rose to speak, he was cut off after only 5 minutes by Mr Justice David Nolan, who repeatedly interrupted him. The Judge then delivered his pre-prepared ruling immediately. Enoch Burke sought to draw attention to the fact that the root cause of this case, the principal's direction to all staff to address a male student by a new name and the "they" pronoun, has never been assessed for its constitutionality or lawfulness by any Court, despite these proceedings being now ongoing for more than 2.5 years. When Enoch Burke read out Article 44 of the Irish Constitution, which binds the State to "respect and honour religion", he was immediately shut down by Judge David Nolan.

Even Burke's short written submissions were not allowed to be brought or read in court. According to him, the Irish constitution requires respect for religion, but that is being violated by the woke ideologues.

BREAKING: JUDGE ORDERS SEIZURE OF TEACHER ENOCH BURKE’S €40,000 BANK BALANCE AND WALKS OUT AS ENOCH BURKE SEEKS TO MAKE SUBMISSIONS



Enoch Burke’s bank account containing €40,000 has today been seized by the Courts. This follows the seizure by the Courts of his teaching salary… pic.twitter.com/Og9trAGzhJ — Enoch Burke (@EnochBurke) March 25, 2025

How tragic that the once-Catholic Emerald Isle, which was famous for keeping the flame of the Christian faith burning brightly for more than a millennium, and which fought so hard for freedom, has now become a nation of anti-Christian authoritarianism.