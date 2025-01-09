Trump Appoints Purple Heart Hero to VA Position

Donald Trump just appointed a veteran who survived attempted Taliban murder to a position at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Back in October, when Sam Brown was running for Senate in Nevada, he described himself as a “fighter,” and said, “The Taliban tried to kill me and failed.” Terrorists set him on fire, and though he was seriously injured and scarred, he survived. Few people have been burned alive and survived, but Brown did, and now he will be joining the Trump administration to fight for his fellow veterans.

Donald Trump posted the announcement on Truth Social Thursday, “I am pleased to announce that Sam Brown of Nevada will serve as the next Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs at the Department of Veterans Affairs.”

The president-elect praised Brown for his courageous service. “Sam is an American HERO, a Purple Heart recipient, and successful businessman from Nevada, who has devoted his life to serving America. He fearlessly proved his love for our Country in the Army, while leading Troops in battle in Afghanistan and, after being honorably retired as a Captain, helping our Veterans get access to emergency medications,” Trump stated.

“Sam will now continue his service to our Great Nation at the VA, where he will work tirelessly to ensure we put America’s Veterans FIRST, and remember ALL who served. Congratulations to Sam and Amy, also an Army Veteran, and his three beautiful children!” Trump ended his announcement.

Brown responded to the announcement in an X post. “Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump , for your leadership and trust. I am grateful and accept this opportunity to put Duty First and continue my service to America,” he wrote.

He ended with a promise to his fellow veterans that he would have their back, which would be a change indeed at the inefficient and corrupt VA. “I look forward to working with incoming Secretary @RepDougCollins , a true servant leader, to improve the VA and ensure all who have served are honored with the dignity they have earned. To my fellow veterans: I’ve got you! 🇺🇸”

The VA desperately needs reform. Our veterans deserve so much better healthcare and advocacy than they have received in the past. Hopefully Doug Collins and Sam Brown will be the champions our military heroes deserve and need.