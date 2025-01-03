Another Day, Another Career Criminal Attempts Murder in New York City

New York City was once the pride of America, but under years of Democrat rule, it has inevitably become a crime-ridden catastrophe. One career criminal decided a random man he’d never met didn’t deserve to see the New Year, and he shoved the stranger into an oncoming subway train.

Advertisement

The case of Daniel Penny, the young Marine hero recently acquitted of murder over restraining violent serial criminal Jordan Neely before the latter’s drug-tied death, has highlighted how much crime is plaguing New York City and how little police authorities are allowed to do about it under soft-on-crime Democrat laws. Fortunately, Kamel Hawkins’s New Year’s Eve victim survived, but the likelihood is that Hawkins will soon be on the streets again (if he isn’t already) to assault other innocent bystanders. Catch and release isn’t just a method of fishing, it is Democrats’ go-to way of encouraging crime.

The suspect in Tuesday’s NYC subway attack, identified as Kamel Hawkins, has been charged with attempted m*rder in the second degree and assault in the second degree.

Here's the perp walk! pic.twitter.com/nC7gKFhVHK — Damon Strong (@DamonStrong) January 1, 2025

MRCTV’s Brittany Hughes reported on Jan. 2 about Hawkins’s random act of violence, for which he has been charged with second-degree assault:

Subway surveillance camera caught the moment Kamel Hawkins shoved the man, who was standing waiting for the train while scrolling on his cell phone, directly into the path of the oncoming train. While the assault is clearly shown, it’s partially obfuscated by two other men who jumped the turnstile at nearly the exact same moment in what may have been a completely unrelated crime. Because, it's New York City. The victim, an unidentified 45-year-old man, miraculously survived the attack, but suffered a head injury. Firefighters pulled the man from between the subway cars was bystanders stared in shock.

Advertisement

It seems the NYC crime stories always include bystanders frozen in shock now, possibly because New Yorkers don’t want to be the next victim, and when Daniel Penny did bother to interfere with violence, he got dragged through hell in court over it. Or maybe New Yorkers have become inured to crime. Certainly, when a woman recently was stabbed in the neck in Grand Central Terminal on Christmas Eve, she was grieved and stunned to find out that no one was willing to come to her aid.

For Our VIPs: Daniel Penny: An Example of the Best Type of Masculinity

In any case, Hawkins, just like Neely (who had been arrested over 40 times), had a lengthy rap sheet. He also has a history of violence, so naturally, he keeps being released. He assaulted a police officer who was trying to stop his disorderly conduct in 2019, for instance, and last October he was charged with “assault, harassment and weapons possession,” according to MRCTV.

Kamel Hawkins, who shoved an innocent New Yorker in front of an incoming subway car, has a history of violence.



How can a criminal inflict a back injury on an officer in June 2019, only to be released back onto the streets? How can a criminal be charged with assault and weapons… pic.twitter.com/uIzTrkiVeO — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 1, 2025

Sometimes the mainstream media decides to cover cases based on what skin color the parties were, as in the case of Neely and Penny (though a black man also helped Penny restrain Neely). In other cases, they simply don’t want to cover a case that doesn’t fit their ideology, such as when beautiful young Ivory Smith was killed by an illegal alien. Her black life didn’t matter to Democrats, who only bewail criminals like George Floyd and Jordan Neely.

Advertisement

7-year-old Ivory Smith was kiIIed by an illegal drunk driver 2 months after ICE released him from jail. Where's BLM? pic.twitter.com/lH4VEYWFBA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 13, 2024

Welcome to a Commie dystopia, courtesy of the Democrat Party.