‘Use It or Lose It’: Arizona Voters Explain Importance of Voting in 2024

This election “couldn’t be more important,” and Arizona voters understand that they are voting to determine the future for themselves, the state, and the whole country.

I talked to multiple voters ahead of Election Day 2024 on the importance of voting and, in several cases, why they are voting for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. With inflation and illegal immigration at the forefront of Arizona voters’ minds, and the latest highly rated poll showing Trump ahead of Harris by over six points in the Grand Canyon State, Trump and other Republican candidates such as Kari Lake could well win this key swing state.

Former political candidate Blake Masters emphasized that this election is crucial no matter what political background you come from. “It really couldn’t be more important. I’m of the view that things aren’t going that well right now, if you look at our open border, the high prices that we have to pay for everything, the geo-political instability,” Masters told me. “So if you have a view about how things are going, my view is that things are not going well so we need to vote for change, but even if you disagree, if you had a view that things are going great, well, then it would make sense to show up and express your view because that’s the only chance you get to really pick your leaders.”

He added, “So I hope people vote for change this election, but however they vote… I hope they get out and vote because if not, it’s kind of a use it or lose it, you know, if you don’t use that right, you’re going to lose that right before too long.”

One Trump voter I talked to, Jan, noted that Trump has a proven track record in his first term, and he can “pick up where he left off for the next four years.” Jan added, “He’s human, he’s down-to-earth, what you see is what you get.” Trump has honesty and common sense.

Packed venue in ARIZONA for DONALD TRUMP and TUCKER CARLSON's event. WOW. ARIZONA is RED! #TrumpTuckerpic.twitter.com/Xtd45MhCa3 — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) November 1, 2024

Another Trump voter, Aldo, said he is voting for “sanity.” Democrats have implemented radical policies from the economy to the border and so much more, and Aldo stated, “I’m voting for Trump so he can restore” sanity in politics.

Diane is an independent voter, but she is voting for Donald Trump and down-ballot Republicans in 2024 because she is worried that the “globalist elites” are taking this country down a dangerous path. “I’m voting for Trump because the people running the country clearly want to destroy us,” she said. “Why would we want four more years of that?” Inflation, unchecked illegal migration, weaponization of government, and Democrats’ radical abortion stance are all issues that matter to Diane this election season.

Senate candidate Kari Lake says she has met numerous long-time Democrats who are voting red this election. Polls aside, it is still unclear which way the state will vote, but there’s reason for cautious optimism. There are an unknown number of voters who are voting for Trump and other Republicans for the first time, and both parties could be surprised by the results.

We were outside of a polling location in Tucson yesterday and captured this incredible moment:



This lifelong Democrat saw @KariLake & came up to tell her that she voted RED for the very first time. Republicans, Independents & Democrats are banding together for change! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3WkkHyDC7h — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) November 2, 2024

My fellow Arizonans, if you have not — to use Masters’ phrase — voted for change, tomorrow is your last chance to cast a determining vote in this vital election.