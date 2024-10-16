Thanks, Kamala: ‘Trans’ Murderer Rewarded With Taxpayer-Funded Surgery

A mentally ill murderer who brutally killed a couple to obtain the money for a transgender surgery achieved his goal, thanks to policies that now-presidential candidate Kamala Harris pushed. Democrats’ moral of the story: killing innocent people is the best way to fulfill your deranged dreams.

John Jacobson, Jr. has yet to be executed for remorselessly murdering a wealthy couple to get the money for a “transgender” surgery. The vicious killer achieved his goal last year, according to the Washington Free Beacon, as the taxpayers paid for the surgery to support the fiction that people can alter their biological sex. And we can lay the blame on Commie Kamala Harris, the Trans Fairy who makes murderers’ dreams come true. She still and more strongly than ever supports taxpayer funding of “transgender” surgeries for criminals in jail and also for illegal aliens.

Jacobson, who now uses the name “Skylar Deleon,” wrote a letter to the Free Beacon confirming, “I did receive gender affirming surgery and breast augmentation on April 5th 2023.” Jacobson further wrote that he started his so-called “transition” when he originally arrived at San Quentin. “I started hormones in 2009 shortly after being evaluated,” Jacobson wrote in the letter, which did not mention his victims or crime at all and was mainly preoccupied with impressing on the Free Beacon his demand to be addressed by a female name.

“I have changed my name back to Skylar Deleon and I changed my middle name to Sophia. Just a name I have always loved,” the man who drowned two people and then fished on their yacht announced enthusiastically. “My transitioning was definitely tough but I have made it.” Poor little murderer. He was stressed trying to get surgeries and “treatments” at taxpayer expense. Just as a reminder, this is what Jacobson did:

Sitting on death row in 2009, John Jacobson Jr., known as the "Yacht Killer," talked about murdering married couple Thomas and Jackie Hawks to obtain the money for a sex-change surgery. Five years earlier, Jacobson lured the Hawkses onto their boat off the California coast, tied them to the vessel's anchor, and threw them overboard before grabbing a beer from the fridge and starting to fish.

Jacobson added in his recent letter that he is working on getting transferred to a female facility (though there have been multiple instances of biological males sexually assaulting women in prison). After rambling about his previous nickname “Preciosa” and insisting that the Free Beacon henceforth write to him as Skylar Deleon, Jacobson griped, “I should transfer fairly quickly but the prison makes us go to committee to determine whether or not which prison we go to even though I have had both surgeries. Right now I am being housed in the hospital for my safety. My counselor and Dr.s [sic] refuse to release me anywhere except Central California Women's Facility.”

Again, no regrets, no sense of wrongdoing. Jacobson is self-obsessed and actually has the chutzpah to feel abused because the taxpayers — which would include friends and family of Jacobson’s victims — have not funded him and government officials have not bowed to him to the extent he demands as his right. But that’s an attitude Kamala Harris and her ilk have done everything to encourage.

From the Free Beacon:

Harris's support for inmates like Jacobson emerged as a campaign issue when a CNN report revealed that she pledged in a 2019 ACLU questionnaire to support taxpayer-funded sex-change surgeries for illegal immigrants and prisoners in federal custody. But her history on the issue dates back to at least 2015, during her stint as the Golden State's top cop … When another inmate, Rodney Quine, who was serving a life sentence for murder, filed a similar lawsuit amid the state's battle with [Jeffrey B.] Norsworthy, Harris negotiated a settlement in which the state paid for Quine's sex-change surgery and hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorneys' fees. Quine made no concessions to force the state's hand. When California publicly announced the settlement, it also announced a wholesale policy change: "California has become the first state with a policy of providing sex reassignment surgery for some prison inmates," the New York Times reported. Going forward, the state would pay for mastectomies and genital reconstruction surgeries … In a 2019 interview with the National Center for Transgender Equality, Harris said she ensured that California changed its policy "so that every transgender inmate in the prison system would have access to the medical care that they desired and need."

This is what Kamala Harris supports: using your money, and the money of victims’ family and friends, to reward vicious criminals and to validate their mental illnesses.