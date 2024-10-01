Breaking: Israel Says Iran Killed Only One Palestinian in Huge Missile Barrage

Catherine Salgado | 7:45 PM on October 01, 2024
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

The terror-sponsoring Iranian regime launched a major missile barrage at Israel today, but Israel is claiming that the evil regime killed only one man in Palestinian Authority-controlled Jericho.

The state of Israel’s X(Twitter) account posted late on Oct. 1 U.S. time, “Warning: Graphic footage. Iran fired 181 ballistic missiles at Israel tonight. Only one person was killed: A Palestinian man in Jericho. We've said it once, and we'll say it again: the Iranian regime is dangerous, destructive, and one of the greatest threats to regional and world stability.” The video apparently showed footage of the Jericho casualty.

There was a mass shooting in the Jaffa area of Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday that killed at least six and wounded a dozen more, however. The shooting happened just before the Iranian missile attack. Iran backs Hezbollah and Hamas, the terror groups waging jihad on Israel. 

So the one confirmed casualty as of 5 pm EST, according to Israel, was a Palestinian man in Jericho, the spot where the Israelites once miraculously brought the walls (the remains of which still exist there) tumbling down (Joshua 6:20), as well as the town where Jesus met Zacchaeus (Lk.19:1-10). Jericho is now under the control of the Palestinian Authority (PA), which financially incentivizes and rewards terrorism against Israel.

For Our VIPs: Biden Admin Wanted Iran to Have Missiles. Now Iran Is Pummeling Israel.

The one casualty is tragic, but it is ironic that the Iranian regime only succeeded in killing one of the Palestinians it supposedly supports. The Iranian regime is poisonous for everyone, both its enemies and even its allies. Hopefully there will not be any more casualties confirmed going forward, but PJ Media will provide updates as they are released.

