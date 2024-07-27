Show Host Gives Perfect Summary of Why Not to Vote Kamala

Podcaster/influencer Anton Daniels gave a fact-filled, succinct explanation of exactly how identity politics and the Democrat Party are destructive for black Americans — and why Kamala Harris should not be voted into presidential office.

A guest on Daniels’s podcast made the mistake of confessing that she was going to vote for Democrat VP Kamala Harris just because Harris, like her, is a black woman. When Daniels scoffed, he was asked to explain his reasons, and proceeded to give a well-structured and hard-hitting condemnation of Kamala, woke DEI politics, and the Democrats. As Daniels said, “every single Democratic city is a hellhole. And we [are] sitting here talking about identity politics.”

The podcaster began by asking his guest, “Do you not see that—how that’s a bad idea” to vote based on sex and skin color? He then launched into an analysis of Kamala’s failed record. “So we're in three proxy wars with some of the most powerful leaders in the world. She failed at the border in which we have an estimation of 15 to 20 million people illegally into this country that is literally overtaking and bankrupting Chicago to the tune of 400 million dollars per year, and they are in a deficit,” Anton emphasized.

He went on to cite more examples of Democrat failure connected to the crisis under Border Czar Harris, including California’s record $68 billion budget deficit. “Oakland is going out of business, San Francisco, ditto. California, [over] 65 billion dollars deficit, [and] New York. They're literally cutting trash in which they are the rattiest, dirtiest city, and [illegals are] taking up resources as far as free healthcare, free hotels to the tune of 600 dollars a day,” he claimed.

Illegal aliens receive American citizens’ benefits, Daniels emphasized. “They are literally taking over your schools. Your taxpayer dollars are going to fund the migrant crisis. [Kamala] was supposed to be in charge of this,” he said.

“We have a failing economy, every single day I see people getting on the internet, talking about 30 dollars an hour is the new minimum wage, because inflation is f*cking out of control,” Daniels continued, referring to the Biden-Harris economic crisis. “At one point it was at almost ten percent depending on what city that you [were] in. [Kamala] has no policy, no record to stand on.”

Indeed, Anton argued, Harris actively harmed black Americans during her time as a prosecutor. “One of the biggest things that she did in her career was lock up more black men than ever before, but we sitting here and vote her—vote her in office on identity politics,” he exclaimed. Her hypocrisy is obvious. “The very person that she—she was under as far as the President of the United States of America, [Biden,] she called him racist during a debate, which shows you how fake she is,” Daniels said.

And the only thing that we can stand on from a policy perspective is whether or not she's black and she's a woman. We did that during the Obama administration and he didn't do anything for black people. As a matter of fact, y'all complain because the only person that he did, or the only group of people that he really stood for is the Alphabet [LGBTQ] community, and that’s his landmark thing that he’s still standing on to this day, so the only thing that we have to stand on is identity politics.

Daniels listed various Democrat mayors who failed to do anything for their fellow black Americans. “That sh*t did’t work with [Dolton Mayor] Tiffany Henyard in Illinois. It didn’t work with [LA Mayor] Karen Bass, it didn’t work with Lori Lightfoot in Chicago, it didn't work with Brandon Johnson that then took over his—her position in Chicago.”

Furthermore, “it didn't work with [Mayor] Andre Dickens in Atlanta, it didn’t work with Eric Adams in New York. It doesn’t work across the country, every single Democratic city is a hellhole. And we sitting here talking about identity politics.”

No campaign ad or political speech could have put it better.