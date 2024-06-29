TV Host: Dem Policies ‘Devastate’ Restaurant Industry

The host/executive producer of TV show “Bar Rescue” is calling out how destructive Democrat policies are for the restaurant industry, urging voters to remember this crisis when they go to the polls.

Advertisement

Jon Taffer, appearing on “Fox and Friends” with Brian Kilmeade last week, praised a tax-free tips proposal from GOP nominee Donald Trump. But when it comes to Democrat policies, Taffer asked voters to understand how harmful leftist idiocy can be for communities. As Taffer put it, “this is consequential not only financially and from a real estate standpoint, but it’s consequential for quality of life, availability of services.”

Taffer told Kilmeade, per a transcription from The Daily Caller, “What we are living through now is a consequence of policies that have caused these inflationary impacts, these payroll impacts.” He added, “So when we vote, we need to think about polices and how does that impact our individual communities as well as our nation. And these policies are gonna devastate many, many communities.”

Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer says Democrat policy will wreck restaurant policy pic.twitter.com/OrYzFCwbwd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 21, 2024

President Trump’s plan to make tips tax-free, benefitting employees, is one policy that meets Taffer’s approval. He called it a “great policy shift.” The industry overall, however, is in “gloom” as Bidenomics drives up prices, including utilities and food. “This has a consequence that goes far more than just the closing of stores, eliminating of jobs. Communities are losing their services,” Taffer emphasized.

Advertisement

He described how far-reaching the impacts are. “You know, drug stores are not gonna be there anymore, restaurants are not gonna be there anymore,” Taffer said. “So, this is consequential not only financially and from a real estate standpoint, but it’s consequential for quality of life, availability of services. This is not a small matter, this is gonna change communities.” Daily Caller noted:

Over 3,000 retail stores are shutting down across the U.S. as a result of inflation, a 24% increase of closures in comparison to 2023, Kilmeade said in the video. These closures include 315 CVS stores, 620 Family Dollar stores and 272 7-Eleven stores, a graph in the video shows.

Arby’s has been operating in Hollywood for over half a century, Daily Caller continued. Thanks to woke California’s $20 minimum wage now, however, on top of food cost inflation and the fallout of the COVID-19 lockdowns, the restaurant of 55 years is closing. As Taffer has said, “Prices are incredibly high now — a hamburger in some markets cost what a steak used to cost.”

Another policy from California’s Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom that Taffer has slammed is the “junk fees” policy which Taffer argues is unjustified state interference in the restaurant industry.

Advertisement

Restaurant owners face serious financial concerns, with a third of their earnings paying for food and beverages, another third for employees and another 10% to 15% to administrative services and other costs, Taffer said, according to Yahoo! Finance. Restaurants across the U.S. have struggled to keep up with the rise of minimum wages, and around 59% of small businesses told The Wall Street Journal that higher labor costs were the biggest contributor to inflation in January.

This November, voters need to keep their budgets and pocketbooks in mind as they head to the polls.