'De-Growth': Communist Urges Cuts for Meat, Cars, Travel

An “expert” who explicitly identifies as Communist has pushed a “de-growth” ideology that Western officials and businesses now want to implement. In case you’re wondering what that means, first-world countries are supposed to turn themselves into Marxist dystopias to solve the totally fake crisis of “climate change.”

It’s telling that the elites who spread climate alarmism most aggressively are the same who blatantly and egregiously violate their own rules. We’re told our few-and-far-between vacations are turning the planet into a burning ball of fire, even as our accusers perpetually travel the world in polluting private jets. We’re assured oceans are rising by elites buying up massive beachfront mansions. Climate alarmists eat pricey steak and lobster at events aimed at restricting all meat consumption for us ordinary citizens. Evidence supports the argument that there is no climate crisis. Why the propaganda?

The answer is that climate alarmism is a convenient excuse for trampling rights and freedoms and imposing Marxist tyranny. Climate liars aren’t trying the save the planet, they’re trying to oppress the planet’s inhabitants. This reality is clear in a recent article from the Atlantic, as Climate Depot quoted:

The crazy idea is “degrowth communism,” a combination of two concepts that are contentious on their own. Degrowth holds that there will always be a correlation between economic output and carbon emissions, so the best way to fight climate change is for wealthy nations to cut back on consumption and reduce the “material throughput” that creates demand for energy and drives GDP.

The article continues:

The degrowth movement has swelled in recent years, particularly in Europe and in academic circles. The theory has dramatic implications. Instead of finding carbon-neutral ways to power our luxurious modern lifestyles, degrowth would require us to surrender some material comforts. One leading proponent [Kohei Saito] suggests imposing a hard cap on total national energy use, which would ratchet down every year. Energy-intensive activities might be banned outright or taxed to near oblivion. (Say goodbye, perhaps, to hamburgers, SUVs, and your annual cross-country flight home for the holidays.) You’d probably be prohibited from setting the thermostat too cold in summer or too warm in winter. To keep frivolous spending down, the government might decide which products are “wasteful” and ban advertising for them. Slower growth would require less labor, so the government would shorten the workweek and guarantee a job for every person.

The outlet added that Saito specifically identifies as a Communist. Saito describes a fantasy that could never happen in the real world, in which the people voluntarily and democratically sacrifice their comforts and rights for minimal socialist welfare and workers’ cooperatives.

Again, there’s no huge climate crisis. Anyone hyping that is doing so for financial or political reasons. What’s terrifying is that governments and businesses are out to impose Marxist dictatorship using climate propaganda as their justification.