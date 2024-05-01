Lt. Gov. Celebrates Start of Jewish American Heritage Month

May is Jewish American Heritage Month, and one Republican politician hopes this month is not only an opportunity to honor Jewish culture and religion, but also an opportunity to overcome the anti-Semitic prejudice currently plaguing America.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is also running for governor, issued an inspiring message on Twitter/X May 1. It expressed sentiments that should be equally shared both by Jews and non-Jews, sentiments that espouse the best of American traditional values and ideals. It is especially important that we honor the many great contributions to our society from Jewish Americans as the new Nazism sweeps the country and inflames many leftists and even some conservatives against Israel and Judaism.

Robinson posted, “As your [NC] Lieutenant Governor, I am proud to acknowledge May as Jewish American Heritage Month in our state and across the country.” It’s tragic that this month is starting off with anti-Semitic riots, but there are many Americans who agree with Robinson on this issue, and, like him, we should be vocal about it.

The gubernatorial candidate continued, “As we come together to reflect upon the rich tapestry of Jewish culture, tradition, and achievement in our nation throughout its history, let us reaffirm our commitment to categorically rejecting all forms of anti-Semitic bigotry, violence, and hate, and stand with the Jewish people in our own country and across the globe as they face egregious persecution and oppression in the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.”

The Biden administration has been funding both sides of this conflict, pouring aid into Hamas-controlled Gaza and acting as if the jihadis in charge there could be brought to the table to act reasonably and accept peace (which is pure fantasy). Robinson, unlike the Biden administration, knows just where he stands — with Israel. “Our support for the state of Israel, and all Jewish people, remains unwavering, and I am honored to usher in a period dedicated to celebrating the enduring contributions and legacy of Jewish Americans to the vitality of our nation,” he ended.

Jewish Americans have been fighting in America’s wars and contributing to America’s prosperity since the dawn of our history as a nation. The Times of Israel explains, “For Jewish Whigs participating, supporting, and fighting in the war for American Independence was an opportunity to be part of the birth of a nation and gain an equal footing with their counterparts.” Whether monetarily or militarily, Jewish patriots were inspired by the liberty and equality promised to all men, regardless of religion or ethnicity.

George Washington, our first president, exchanged warm compliments with a Rhode Island Hebrew Congregation. “May the Children of the Stock of Abraham, who dwell in this land, continue to merit and enjoy the good will of the other Inhabitants; while every one shall sit in safety under his own vine and figtree, and there shall be none to make him afraid,” Washington wrote. It’s a timeless message, as applicable now as then.

This month is a perfect opportunity for Christians, Jews, and other Americans of all religious backgrounds to honor the essential contributions of Jewish Americans and to combat pernicious anti-Semitism.