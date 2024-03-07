Rep. Bringing Pro-Lifer, Conceived in Rape, to Biden’s SOTU

A Republican congressman is bringing a pro-life activist who was conceived in rape and adopted rather than aborted to abortion-loving Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Advertisement

Supposedly “Catholic” Joe Biden is so dedicated to killing babies that his State of the Union (SOTU) guest is Katie Cox, a woman who sued for the ability to abort her baby. Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) is making a stand for the most vulnerable Americans, unborn babies, with the help of his SOTU guest. The Daily Signal reported:

Good’s guest, Ryan Bomberger, is a pro-life activist whose mother was tragically raped but chose to carry him to term and put him up for adoption. Good described Bomberger’s mother as “courageous” in her decision not to abort her son.

“Ryan, his biological mother, and adopted parents are a testament to the simple proposition that life has value at every stage,” Good told The Daily Signal. “Ryan’s presence at the State of the Union sends the message that pro-life members of Congress will continue to fight for the opportunity for every human being to live out their God-given purpose.”

Referring to Cox, Good stated, “By inviting her, the president is reaffirming his commitment to advancing federal legislation to legalize the abortion of babies up to the moment of birth.”

Bomberger is co-founder and chief creative officer of the pro-life Radiance Foundation, Daily Signal explained. The foundation describes itself as “a faith-based, educational, life-affirming 501(c)3 nonprofit organization” that utilizes journalism, outreaches, ad campaigns, and talks to “affirm[…]that every human life has God-given purpose.”

Advertisement

Ryan noted in a video on the website that he is a husband and father of four, adopted into a family where he had six brothers and six sisters, with 10 of the children being adopted. The racially diverse family included kids with learning and physical disabilities and previous experiences of abuse, “but every one of us was loved like crazy,” because the parents loved Jesus and that love encompassed Jesus’s children.

“Adoption’s the essence of salvation,” Bomberger said. “In the natural and the supernatural, what adoption does is it brings restoration and wholeness to what was broken.” His whole family felt loved and special, he explained. That’s why he is bringing that love to a new generation, as two of his own kids are adopted. Events that are “humanly unplanned” can be “divinely planned,” he insisted.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Even pro-lifers, many of whom believe in abortion exceptions for rape, have a hard time understanding him, Ryan stated. “I’m that 1% that’s used 100% of the time to justify abortion.” His birth mother suffered the “horror and violence of rape” but made the “courageous” choice to give Ryan life and a chance at adoption. As he told The Daily Signal. “I was conceived in rape, but adopted in love.” Ryan’s now-wife was an unwed mother who chose life for her baby, too.

Advertisement

Abortion also traumatizes the mother and is never necessary to save the mother’s life. Why would Biden, especially as an alleged Catholic, be promoting it — particularly since millions of couples are waiting to adopt in the U.S., with dozens or even hundreds of pregnancy centers and pro-life organizations eager to help women at every step of their pregnancies?

I have known multiple families who had babies with serious medical problems. One baby died soon after birth. Another little girl defied all the odds and miraculously not only survived but thrived beyond all expectations (and that doesn’t even mention the boy misdiagnosed with neurological defects in the womb, born totally normal).

Whether the babies had neurological, cardiovascular, or other serious issues, whether the babies recovered or not, every one of the parents was not sorry they made the choice for life. Several of my best friends growing up were adopted, as was one of my family members, and I have witnessed inspiring success stories of unwed mothers who gave their babies a chance at a wonderful life through adoption.

As Bomberger told Daily Signal, “Planned Parenthood and their political allies don’t like my storyline, because it shatters their narratives of fear. I am proof that triumph can rise from tragedy.”

Advertisement

Significantly, according to Human Life International in 2022, “nearly 80% of rape victims who had an abortion later regretted their decision. By contrast, more than 80% of women who did not abort after rape were happy that they had continued the pregnancy.”

Certainly Bomberger’s story is a wonderful reminder of how women can find healing and bring good out of evil by giving birth. Victims of rape don’t need to kill their babies, they need help and support and love. Every human life is infinitely precious, every baby is a child of God, whether he has physical disabilities or not. Bomberger and Good are witnesses to those truths in a powerful way.