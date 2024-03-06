‘About Time’: Media, Politicians React to End of Nikki Haley’s Campaign

After numerous Super Tuesday primary defeats, Nikki Haley ended her bid for the GOP presidential nomination, and conservatives and Republicans took to Twitter/X to state their opinions — and joyous excitement.

Advertisement

Haley herself took a pious tone in her tweet and speech. “I end my campaign with the same words I began it from the Book of Joshua. I direct them to all Americans, but especially to so many of the women and girls out there who put their faith in our campaign,” she said, bringing up a favorite topic (her sex). “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid. Do not be discouraged. For God will be with you wherever you go.”

Before Haley’s announcement, Trump had signaled his confidence on Truth Social. “Nikki Haley got TROUNCED last night, in record setting fashion, despite the fact that Democrats, for reasons unknown, are allowed to vote in Vermont, and various other Republican Primaries,” Trump posted, saying Haley received money and votes from Democrats.

“I’d like to thank my family, friends, and the Great Republican Party for helping me to produce, by far, the most successful Super Tuesday in HISTORY, and would further like to invite all of the Haley supporters to join the greatest movement in the history of our Nation,” Trump added. “BIDEN IS THE ENEMY, HE IS DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Some social media commenters were Haley supporters. Apex Strategies’ Bobby Trivett posted, “Thank you @NikkiHaley for always being a class act. Millions of voters are glad they got to cast a ballot for normalcy in a very broken political world.” Republicans against Trump highlighted Haley’s not endorsing Trump and added, “Never Trump.” RINO Liz Cheney mourned, “We have eight months to save our republic & ensure Donald Trump is never anywhere near the Oval Office again.”

Advertisement

But while Haley’s supporters are disappointed, there were plenty of Republicans who saw Donald Trump’s victory as a positive. Article III Project’s Mike Davis was particularly blunt: “Good riddance, Nikki.”

Related: The Morning Briefing: It's Time for a Nikki Haley Wellness Check

Some users turned to humor in their responses. Referring to Haley’s one Super Tuesday win, former GOP presidential candidate and author Larry Elder posted not long before Nikki’s announcement, “It’s official! Nikki Haley is the President of Vermont. #Trump2024!” The Babylon Bee Editor-in-Chief Kyle Mann laughed, “Nikki Haley has dropped out, just 6 weeks after she lost the race.”

Students for Trump chair Ryan Fournier excitedly tweeted, “We dominated last night. Nikki Haley is suspending her campaign and Donald Trump has expanded the GOP.” He added, “More African-American and Latino males turned out for Trump than ever before. The nation is waking up.” Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) urged Haley to get behind the GOP nominee. “After millions of dollars and months of wasteful campaigning spent splintering the Republican Party, Nikki Haley has finally realized the American people don’t want her! Now she must do the right thing and ENDORSE PRESIDENT TRUMP!” the congressman insisted.

Rep. Mike Loychik, a pro-Trump Republican running for Senate in Ohio, slammed Haley’s skipping an endorsement of Trump. “Shame on Nikki Haley for refusing to bow out gracefully and endorse President Trump. Trump is trying to unify the party so we can save the country in November while Nikki throws a sore loser tantrum. Disappointed. Not surprised,” Loychik posted. Dr. Sebastian Gorka was also irritated: “Incredible. Nikki Haley suspends her campaign and doesn’t have the good grace to endorse the man America clearly wants back in the White House.”

Advertisement

Fox News host Laura Ingraham had a different take. “Actually, I’m glad she’s not endorsing Trump. Now he won’t feel compelled to give her anything,” Ingraham stated. Podcaster Eric Matheny wasn’t bothered, either. “Nikki Haley never had a chance. Her campaign was always a mere annoyance as opposed to a threat. Whether she chooses to endorse Trump or not won’t move the needle one bit. She is irrelevant,” he argued.

Not all commenters were American. British politician and news host Nigel Farage is looking forward to a potential second Trump presidential term. “About time that Nikki Haley is dropping out of the Republican race. Get ready for the 47th President of the USA, Donald J Trump,” Farage declared.

With Donald Trump as the GOP presidential nominee, no doubt there will be plenty of hot takes on social media this 2024 election season.