Poll: Two-Thirds of U.S. Workers Say Inflation Outpaced Income

A new survey found that two-thirds of full-time American workers say their income has not kept up with the rate of inflation.

Rasmussen Reports released new survey results on Feb. 15 showing that 66% of American adults with full-time jobs have incomes outpaced by the rate of inflation, which continues to increase (though allegedly at a slower rate). Less than a third, or 29%, responded that their incomes did keep pace with the inflation rate. These numbers have worsened since October, according to Rasmussen, when 55% of full-time U.S. workers reported not having the income to keep pace with inflation.

Advertisement

Rasmussen also explained:

Fifty-one percent (51%) of full-time employed Americans say they have worked more hours or taken an extra job to help keep up with inflation, while 47% have not. These findings are unchanged from the October survey.

Inflation impacts those with lower incomes harder, of course. Thus, 58% of those with less than $30,000 of annual income and 63% of those with yearly income of $30,000-$50,000 had to add extra hours or jobs. In contrast, only 19% of workers with $200,000+ income a year had to work extra. Bidenomics is worst for the very American workers Biden professes to help!

Ironically, in January, Biden (falsely) tried to claim that he is the solution for American workers when he is really the problem. “I know that some prices are still too high for too many,” Biden’s account posted on Twitter/X. “I am doing everything in my power to lower costs – from energy bills and medicine to addressing hidden junk fees companies use to rip you off. I won’t stop fighting for American workers and American families.” This is why American workers are increasingly worse off, no doubt.

Related: Car Insurance Rates Went Up 24% in 2023

These numbers, of course, do not even address inflation’s impact on unemployed or part-time workers, but on the 53% of Americans with a full-time job. Men (58%) are more likely than women (50%) to be employed full-time, Rasmussen stated; women, however, are more likely to have income outpaced by inflation. Democrats and government workers are more likely to say their income has kept up with the inflation rate.

Advertisement

Among those who work full-time, majorities of every racial category – 64% of whites, 62% of blacks, and 71% of other minorities – say their income has not kept up with inflation over the past two years.

Biden’s economy is an absolute disaster for ordinary Americans struggling to make ends meet.