Frank Pavone: March for Life Is Key, As Babies Are Still Killed

As long as innocent unborn babies are still murdered by abortion, the Washington, D.C., March for Life will continue. That’s the message pro-life leader Frank Pavone had ahead of the Jan. 19 event.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, recognizing the unconstitutional nature of federal protections for abortion, some Americans might assume the March for Life would cease. But SCOTUS only returned the abortion question to the states, and many Democrat states (and even some Republican states) continue to allow and even encourage abortion. That’s why tens of thousands of pro-life advocates continue to gather for the annual D.C. March for Life.

The woke Vatican previously and abruptly laicized Fr. Frank Pavone of Priests for Life without proving any wrongdoing. His persistent outspokenness about abortion did offend many leftist American clerics. Pavone refuses to back down from his work to save babies, however. In a video he posted to Twitter/X on Jan. 16, ahead of the D.C. March for Life, Pavone explained that the event is really all about protecting innocent lives.

“Why do we still March for Life in Washington if Roe v. Wade has been overturned?” Pavone began. “Well, certainly, calling for the reversal of Roe has been a key theme of the March, but the fact is, even though it’s overturned, the unborn are still being killed. The babies are still not fully protected. Yes, they have more protection now, but they’re still not fully protected.”

Surgical abortions kill babies in horrific and excruciating ways, while abortion pills essentially starve unborn babies to death. Abortion is also terrible for mothers, and it is never necessary to save a woman’s life. The Founding Fathers certainly were anti-abortion and would have condemned anti-life legislation both at the federal and state levels.

Pavone continued:

Moreover, the Dobbs decision that reversed Roe has given the pro-life movement even more opportunity to protect these children, and both our lawmakers on the state level and our lawmakers at the federal level need to protect them. So we need to be out there calling for their protection. Also, when we gather together, we encourage and inspire one another. The movement needs to come together and show its strength, both in Washington on the national level and also in the various state marches.

Pavone said he would be marching with Bishop Joseph Strickland, another outspoken pro-life cleric whom Pope Francis recently removed from office, and Alveda King, activist and niece of Martin Luther King Jr.

There are Marches for Life and pro-life centers that help pregnant women and new mothers all around the country, and we should make an effort to attend a march and/or donate to a center to help the most vulnerable and innocent Americans.