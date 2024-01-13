Rep. Smith: Pro-Life Centers Saved 828K Babies’ Lives

Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) highlighted the incredible work of pro-life pregnancy centers which saved over 828,000 babies’ lives just in five years of operation.

Congressional Pro-Life Caucus co-chair Smith was one of the representatives who introduced the Protect Pregnancy Care Centers Act last year. And on Jan. 11, Smith addressed the House to urge protection for pregnancy centers that have faced destructive and dangerous attacks from pro-abortion activists over the last couple years.

“Two women spoke at a pregnancy care center dinner I attended in New Jersey,” Smith began. “Both women were effusive in their thanks that the director had approached them in absolute kindness and empathy as they were literally walking from the parking lot to an abortion clinic.” The women decided to choose life after all. “They changed their minds and were helped through their pregnancy and after the birth of their … children as well,” Smith explained of the care the pregnancy center provided.

Rep. Chris Smith #NJ04 shares the story of two young women whose lives were saved thanks to a pro-life pregnancy care center in their community.



Thank you Congressman Smith for supporting the resolution condemning the recent surge of violence & vandalism against these centers

Republicans, instead of calculating how many babies they are willing to allow to be murdered, should focus on spreading the truth about abortion’s dangers and the resources available across the U.S. for pregnant women. Americans once were majority against abortion, yet leftists changed the minds of many by being dedicated to spreading their narrative and refusing to compromise on it. Now it’s the turn of pro-lifers — and the majority of Americans agreed with restrictions on abortion as of early 2023, so we already have a receptive audience!

“Later in the program, two young teenage girls spoke of the sanctity of life and the good work of the pregnancy care center,” Smith went on. “In a very dramatic moment, from the podium… they turned to the director and thanked her and said that had she not reached out to their moms that day and followed up with such love and compassion, both of them would have been dead.”

Surgical abortions kill babies in horrific and excruciating ways, while abortion pills essentially starve unborn babies to death. Abortion is also terrible for mothers, who are at a much higher risk of depression, suicide, trauma, and other severe issues after getting abortions. Not to mention abortion is never necessary to save a woman’s life. If only more women knew these facts!

Smith continued, “Pregnancy care centers across the country have suffered a surge of violent attacks, firebombing, and vandalism by pro-abortion activists in a coordinated effort to intimidate front-line volunteers and licensed medical professionals providing critical support to mothers in need and their unborn baby girls and boys.” He urged, “Now more than ever the Biden Administration and law enforcement needs to enforce the law.”

Smith also issued an official press release on Jan. 11, which added the statistic on pregnancy centers’ impressive, life-saving work:

Now more than ever, we—and that includes the Biden Administration—need to ensure the safety and security of the estimated 3,000 pregnancy care centers that provide life-affirming alternatives to abortion—offering critical, quality care for pregnant women facing challenging circumstances and helping to save so many unborn, innocent lives. The lives of more than 828,130 unborn babies have been saved in five years alone (2016-2020) through the work of pregnancy care centers.

Think how many unique and totally irreplaceable creations of God, each a human with an eternal soul, have been saved from premature and painful death by pro-life pregnancy centers. The Biden administration is too committed to abortion to care a whit about protecting pregnancy centers (that’s why most pro-abortion vandals got off free while pro-lifers are federally prosecuted). We the People, however, can spread the pro-life message and help our local pregnancy centers — there’s no work so important as saving lives and spreading the truth.