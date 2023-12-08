Hamas Official: Jerusalem Will Be Caliphate Capital

In the latest example of facts that woke Westerners refuse to acknowledge, a Hamas official stated on TV that its goal is to make Jerusalem the capital of an Islamic caliphate, as he called for war against Jews and Christians.

Advertisement

A Hamas official’s unsurprising but disturbing statement that Muslim terrorists want to conquer Israel because they want Jerusalem as the capital of a caliphate was uncovered by MEMRI TV. As JihadWatch noted, this statement is totally in line with years of stated jihadi goals, yet no amount of terrorist honesty can penetrate the woke understanding. After the recent heinous Hamas attack on Israelis, a different Hamas official announced that his fellow terrorists would commit these atrocities “again and again” to achieve the annihilation of Israel.

“The [Palestinian] people have been soldiers throughout history,” Hamas Political Bureau member and former Minister of the Interior Fathi Hammad said on Al-Aqua TV on Dec. 1. “They are now preparing to liberate Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and I am saying this loud and clear: [The Palestinian people] are preparing to establish the Caliphate, with Jerusalem as its capital city, Inshallah.”

So much for the ridiculous theory that Arabs would settle for a two-state solution. “Jerusalem will not only be the capital city of Palestine as an independent state – it will be the capital city of the Islamic Caliphate,” Hammad announced.

Courtesy of MEMRI: Hamas official says Palestinians will establish Islamic caliphate with Jerusalem as capital pic.twitter.com/lTrnrvq2YA — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) December 8, 2023

Advertisement

He went on, “This requires the following: First, the Palestinian people must unite under the banner of 'There is no god but Allah'. The pathetic president, [Mahmoud] Abbas, must not have a monopoly over a part of the Palestinian people, and have a hold on the weapons in the West Bank, where 70,000 AK-47s are pointed at our Palestinian people.” While Abbas’s PA dispenses large sums of money through its Pay-for-Slay program, thus financially incentivizing terrorism, more hard-core Hamas militants apparently despise Abbas and his party.

“We – as Palestinians – must rise up and get rid of these elements of treachery and collaboration. With whom does [the Palestinian Authority] collaborate? With the Jews and Christians who are killing your people. This must not be allowed. We must rise up. Palestinian unity is required quickly.” Notice that Hammad hates both Jews and Christians.

Hamas is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, according to JihadWatch, meaning that it sees jihad as a religious obligation. After 1,400 years of bloody Muslim jihad to establish a global caliphate, attacking Jews and Christians alike, how has the West not learned the truth about radical Islam?

He called Palestinian Authority (PA) head Mahmoud Abbas a “traitor” and demanded that he surrender power. “As for the members of the [PA] security forces – what are you waiting for? I am not even talking in terms of being Muslims but in terms of being noble. Are you not noble? Are you not real men?” Hammad exclaimed. Because, according to Hamas, butchering Jewish women and children is the sign of a “real man.”

Advertisement

Hammad also demanded “Arab unity” in fighting Israel. “Where are the millions of Arabs? Where? Are you not noble? Where is your support? What about the people of Jordan? Four millions [sic] of you have Palestinian roots,” the Hamas official cried. “Jordan's border with the West Bank is 400-kilometer[s] long. Where are you? Why are you still fettered with chains of humiliation, shame, and disgrace? You have to muster your power. What are you waiting for? Are you waiting for Gaza to be totally annihilated?”

Actually, many of the so-called Palestinians (that name was first used for a conglomeration of Arabs in the 1960s) are Jordanians. Jordan was the Arab state created out of most of the land that was originally set aside for a Jewish homeland; that is, the two-state solution already happened. It didn’t satisfy the Arabs, and it won’t.

“Some people say that we must be grateful to the Arabs and Muslims,” sneered Hammad. “Grateful for what? I do not want to thank the Arabs and Muslims. It is time for you to rise up and march forward for the sake of Allah. You deserve no thanks. You have no excuses. You must rise up, just as the Palestinians rose up with their children, women, and elderly, with everything that they have sacrificed and are still sacrificing – for the sake of Allah.”

He added, "The Zionist enemy is negotiating with us under fire, whereas you are still living with disgrace.” Yes, Hammad wants every Muslim nation to help Hamas obliterate Israel. This is a call for genocide.

Advertisement

JihadWatch pointed out that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation pretends to have 57 instead of 56 members because it considers Palestinian-controlled territories as the “State of Palestine.” Note on the map below how tiny Israel is compared to the Muslim nations. This isn’t about Israelis supposedly having too much land. This is about Muslims wanting to take out the only Jewish nation in the area, no matter how small it is.

2014 map. Israel is that tiny blue spot surrounded by Muslim nations pic.twitter.com/GQUT90ymjt — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) November 20, 2023

And if you think these jihadis will stop with the Middle East, think again. Radicals who believe it is their religious obligation to kill non-Muslims will never be satisfied until they have taken over the world.