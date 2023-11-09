At Florida Rally, Trump Vows to Deport Pro-Hamas Illegals

Donald Trump promised a cheering crowd Wednesday night that he would deport terrorists and terrorist sympathizers: “If you hate America, if you want to abolish Israel, if you sympathize with jihadists, then we don’t want you in our country.”

Trump addressed a wide range of topics at his Florida rally Wednesday night, from inflation to foreign policy to Biden’s “police state,” but his comments on the dangers of our open border and the disturbing attitude of pro-Hamas protesters roused particular enthusiasm from the crowd. The horrific atrocities Hamas terrorists committed on Israeli civilians last month sparked worldwide controversy and a surge of pro-Hamas, anti-Semitic protesting and violence — even in America.

The former president declared that the wars in Ukraine and Israel would have never happened if he were still in office and called out those who support jihad against Israel here in America. “Our country has never seen the likes of what you witnessed in America last weekend with the menacing mobs of Hamas supporters chanting their jihad slogans in the streets of our cities,” Trump said.

He paused as the crowd booed the protesters about whom he was speaking. “In Washington, D.C., pro-jihadist demonstrators climbed up the fence in front of the White House.” Trump didn’t mention it, but the media response has been ridiculously mild compared to how media vilified peaceful January 6 protesters as if they were worse than the 9/11 terrorists.

Trump went on, “They damaged the fence, and they damaged police vehicles, they desecrated statues of Ben Franklin and other great heroes of our country.” The protesters even chanted the phrase screamed by so many terrorists, “Allahu akbar,” and referred to “barbaric” Hamas terrorists as “martyrs,” Trump said. “In times like these, you can’t afford to have a president who wants to be politically correct.”

He called out aggressively anti-Semitic, pro-terrorist Congresswomen by name. “We cannot have an administration that takes foreign policy advice from Ilhan Omar or Rashida Tlaib.” The crowd vociferously agreed with him.

Trump was the most pro-Israel U.S. president ever, achieving victories everyone doubted he could, such as the historic Abraham Accords and moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. Palestinian terrorists know that too, which is why I saw a large graffiti mural mocking Trump when I was in Palestinian-controlled territory in Israel recently.

In his Wednesday speech, Trump vowed to restore the “Trump travel ban on entry from terror-plagued countries, and we will implement strict vetting and ideological screening for all new entrants into our country.” Under Biden, Trump noted, “Anybody can come in.”

His administration supported immigration, Trump explained, but legal immigration. It is key to note that U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported a disturbingly high increase in terrorists and potential terrorists entering the country illegally in Fiscal Year 2023, and there continues to be a serious risk of Hezbollah and Palestinian terrorists entering illegally.

“If you hate America,” Trump declared, “if you want to abolish Israel, if you sympathize with jihadists, then we don’t want you in our country.” He added a warning to enthusiastic applause, “To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, and became very violent,” attacking Capitol Hill and the White House, “we put you on notice, come 2025, we will find you and we will deport you.”

The former President addressed other issues in his speech including the Biden administration targeting Christians, “especially Catholics,” in its new “police state.” The FBI was planting spies in Catholic churches. You can watch Trump’s full speech on Rumble.

A new poll from the New York Times found Trump, the GOP front-runner, leading Biden in key swing states.