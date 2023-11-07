Today, Nov. 7, is Victims of Communism Memorial Day, a day to remember the hundreds of millions of people killed and the billions of people oppressed by Communism, both in our own day and in the past.

America was once the bastion of freedom, but it seems increasingly as if both our politicians and our young people are enamored of Communism — even if they don’t always realize that they’re supporting Communist principles. We already have socialist policies in place in the U.S., including welfare and government healthcare coverage. But Communism always has and inevitably always will lead not only to a loss of freedom and prosperity but most especially to the horrifying evil of mass murder.

That’s why one organization decided to remember the victims of Communism every year on Nov. 7. From Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation:

Each year on November 7, the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation [VOC] marks National Day for the Victims of Communism to remember those who have suffered and died at the hands of communist regimes in the past, and to stand for those who are fighting for freedom today.

“Since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution in Russia, we have witnessed the effects of the tyrannical communist ideology—anguish, repression, and death,” then-President Donald Trump said on Nov. 7, 2018.

He added, “Today, we remember all who have been denied the great blessings of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness under oppressive communist regimes. Together, we mourn the unbearable losses so many have endured under communism, and we renew our pledge to continue advancing the cause of freedom and opportunity for all.” It’s a pledge we Americans should renew every year.

Estimates of Soviet Russian dictator Josef Stalin’s victims are at least 9 million but possibly as high as 20 million (some even previously put the total at 60 million). Cambodian Communist Pol Pot and his Khmer Rouge massacred between 1.25 million and 3 million Cambodians, between a sixth and a quarter of the country’s population. Vietnam’s terroristic Viet Cong slaughtered tens or even hundreds of thousands (it is difficult to get an accurate estimate).

The Communist Castro regime in Cuba had killed around 11,000 people as of 2016. Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dictator Mao Zedong is the single worst mass murderer of all time with an estimated 65 million victims, and Population Research Institute president Steven Mosher said Mao and his successors in the CCP have an estimated staggering death toll of up to 500 million. And yet there are still Americans who think we should have more Communism here?

Today we not only remember the countless victims of Communism, but we must also commit ourselves to fighting the growing threat of Communism within America. It is, quite literally, a choice between liberty — or death.