The Inevitable

On January 7, 2026, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good attempted to run over and murder an ICE officer. He fired his weapon in justified self-defense, killing her. Multiple video angles show this to be the case. Attempted vehicular homicide is a crime against which officers are trained to use deadly force. These are the facts, and they are indisputable.

It was also almost inevitable. This is exactly what the left wanted. Volumes will be written about this incident, but there are three takeaways that take precedence here and now:

The left will use this as an excuse to mobilize (indeed, they were doing so less than two hours after the incident) and wreak havoc. Expect the “Queers for Queer Bashing” and “Feminists for Sharia” rent-a-mobs to gather in force over the next few days.

The facts won’t matter. The narrative will.

By 6:44 CST, Wikipedia already had a page up, using quotes from The Guardian saying that DHS claims that Renee Good tried to run over an ICE agent are “contradicted by videos of the event.” That’s an outright lie. The videos show exactly what DHS is claiming. The Minneapolis City Council put out a statement alleging that Good “was out caring for her neighbors this morning.” No, she wasn’t. She was out obstructing federal law enforcement officers and attempted to murder one of them.

But that doesn’t mean that we can’t use the facts to support our narrative over theirs. We have the facts on our side, but our side needs to be out in front of this. Repeat the facts loudly, consistently, and repeatedly. The video doesn’t lie. Show it over, and over, and over.

Yes, the Democrat politicians and the media and the activist class and the sanctuary cities and Jacob Frey and Tim Walz are all partially to blame for this mess. But at the end of the day, most of them have just tossed around inflammatory rhetoric. That rhetoric is hateful, divisive, and outright false, but it is nonetheless protected free speech.

But the person who is most at fault for this? That would be Renee Nicole Good. She’s not some wide-eyed college freshman caught up in a stupid campus movement. She’s 37 year -old. She had a 6-year-old son, who is now an orphan solely because of her actions.

What kind of 37-year-old parent goes out on a Wednesday morning and tries to run over law enforcement officers? Now we know. Renee Nicole Good is dead not because of Trump, or ICE, or illegal immigrants, or Jacob Frey, or Nicolás Maduro, or the people of Greenland.

Renee Nicole Good is dead because of Renee Nicole Good.

Unfortunately, the direction of immigration enforcement for the next few years will very likely be steered by how the narrative plays out over the next week. If the left is successful in promoting the lie that this was murder and that ICE is a bunch of Gestapo thugs, support for immigration enforcement will fade significantly. But if President Trump is able to walk the line, keep the focus on the facts, and not budge an inch in the face of the media-backed onslaught, he can maintain and even increase support for law and order.

Fairly or not, all eyes will be on Trump, not the Democrat politicians trying to pour gasoline on the flames. Trump is in the unenvious position of having to care more about the safety of Democrat voters than the Democrats themselves. The Democrats have repeatedly shown that they’re perfectly willing to let their own cities burn and their own voters die if it means a greater consolidation of political power.

The left made this inevitable. And now they’re doubling down. Trump needs to triple down. Don’t just play defense. Put this all back on them where it belongs.

