None Of Us Are New Yorkers Now

Zohran Mamdani, a porcine defilement of a primordial being, just put his trotter on the Quran and vowed to make New York City feel the “warmth of collectivism.” Think it’ll work?

Well, let’s see. Lenin tried the collective warmth of the urban workers, and it failed miserably. Mao tried the collective warmth of the peasantry, and it failed miserably. Chavez tried the collective warmth of the local commune boards, and it failed miserably. Maybe Mamdani plans to try the collective warmth of the economically-illiterate Americans, the self-hating Jews, and the everyone-else-hating Islamists. It’s original, I’ll give him that.

Looking back, it was clear that New York City lost the battle to Islam on Sept. 12, 2001. How do we know? Look at the headlines of the New York Times that morning. It reads, “HIJACKED JETS DESTROY TWIN TOWERS AND HIT PENTAGON IN DAY OF TERROR.” A day after the worst terrorist attack on American soil, the New York Times was already playing its word games. Hijacked jets, not Islamic terrorists, are what they blamed for the attacks.

This pattern would repeat itself over the years, as “cars” and “trucks” and “bombs,” not the Islamist terrorists operating them, would be responsible for scores of murdered civilians.

But the New York Times wasn’t done. The title of a side story read, “PRESIDENT VOWS TO EXACT PUNISHMENT FOR ‘EVIL.’” Yes, they put the word “evil” in quotes, to denote that this is just the term President Bush used for the attacks, and that this shouldn't be understood that the acts were actually evil.

Even on Sept. 12, 2001, the New York Times couldn’t bring itself to indict radical Islam for the terrorist attacks. Even on Sept. 12, 2001, the New York Times couldn’t bring itself to recognize an act of evil for what it was. Traditional leftist mouthpieces such as the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, the Detroit Free Press, and USA Today were all able to rouse themselves, however temporarily, to use the word “terrorist.”

But not the New York Times.

So it’s no surprise that its readers would elect someone such as Mamdani who, true to his word, is already doing everything he can to drive the rest of the city into smoldering rubble. There is no excuse for it, other than that uniquely leftist concoction of brazen arrogance with sheer stupidity that comprises his voting base.

There are those suffering in abusive relationships who have the means and the will to leave, and do so. There are those suffering in abusive relationships who lack the means to leave, and are stuck, but at least recognize that they suffer in abusive relationships. And then there are those suffering in abusive relationships who choose to bury their heads in the fetid sands of denial and spurious erudition.

All the “Queers for Queer Bashers” and “Women for Misogynists” and “Jews for Hitler” and "Handmaid's Tale Cosplayers for Sharia" and every other group of gullible simps fall into this last category. Too clever by half. Always wrong, never in doubt.

Pride cometh before the fall. And the fall is coming. Very soon and very hard.

And during the next four years, as New York City swirls further down the toilet of its own making, the unabashed idiots who voted for Mamdani will blame everyone but themselves for their predicament. And in four years’ time, they will either vote for Mamdani again, or for the candidate who claims that New York City is only failing because Mamdani is too moderate.

After 9/11, the “we are all New Yorkers now” statements flooded in, and those words were followed by action. Young Americans who had never been to New York City or met anyone from New York City nevertheless enlisted in droves into military service to avenge the attack on your city. Other nations rallied their people and their militaries as well for your city. Our people who picked up weapons and fought lost their limbs, their eyesight, their sanity, and their lives for your city. We wasted thousands of lives and billions of dollars and two decades of time and our international credibility to try to convey to you New Yorkers that, red or blue, we’re all Americans, and when some outsider messes with you, we got your back.

And your response to all these people who gave up everything for your city is… Zohran Mamdani.

None of us are New Yorkers now. We’re ashamed we ever fought for the people who pulled the lever for Mamdani.

Shame. It’s considered a core emotion. Maybe one day you’ll be capable of feeling it.

