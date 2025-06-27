The Ugly Racism of 'My People'

Growing up, I remember a consistent theme being taught to me by my parents, my teachers, and society. It was the idea of E Pluribus Unum. Out of many, one. The great American melting pot. A colorblind society. Assimilation and the free exchange of cultural ideas. Not the color of skin, but the content of character.

I continue to believe in that ideal. I believe that being an American depends not on physical attributes, country of origin, or ancestry. I believe being an American requires (besides, obviously, legal citizenship) the embrace of our right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. I believe being an American requires not only a thorough understanding of but also a deep respect for our Constitution and our Bill of Rights, coupled with an instinctual duty to protect these rights for all Americans, not just the ones we agree with. And I believe that we owe the blessings we daily enjoy to God (and from the atheists, at least a recognition that our success stems from a culture founded in the Judeo-Christian ethic).

In my naïve youth, I just assumed that this was naturally how Americans viewed each other and their country. It was only through the jaded lenses of time and experience that it slowly dawned on me not only the reality of racism but the institutionalization of racism in certain cultures. And by that, I don’t mean white culture.

Racists, themselves being cowards by nature, usually aren’t up-front about their racism. They couch their hate in terms of compassion, justice, or “community.” Whining about immigration enforcement, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, “My people are the first ones deported.” Also crying about deportations was Selena Gomez, who said, “All my people are getting attacked.” Then-Attorney General Eric Holder claimed the focus on armed Black Panthers intimidating white voters in Philadelphia was demeaning and dismissive of “my people.”

My people?

You mean Americans?

No, you mean only people of your skin color, your ethnicity, and your tribe. They are the only ones you consider “my people.” The term "American," which encapsulates all colors and ethnicities, is antithetical to your racist worldview. The idea of a colorblind society is one that you bizarrely attack as discriminatory.

The term “my people” is nothing but ugly racism masked as some sort of noble, ethno-communal sense of innocent identity. In practice, it’s raw tribal politics. In group and out group stuff. This ideology is the vehicle through which our most prominent racists, such as Ibram X Kendi, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Zohran Mamdani, Joaquin Castro, and Jasmine Crockett peddle their filth.

And to the extent that there’s any sort of temporary alliance of all the My People™ against White Man Bad, such as when Lamonica McIver shows up at an ICE facility, or when the keffiyehed Hamasniks show up at a BLM rally, the key word is “temporary.” Once White Man Bad has left the scene, all the My People™ turn on each other with a viciousness evident in every interracial gang war in every American inner city and throughout most of the world.

“My people” was the excuse of the Nazis.

“My people” was the excuse of the Japanese imperialists.

“My people” was the excuse of the Rwandan Hutus.

“My people” was the excuse of the Serbians.

“My people” was the excuse of the Turks.

And “my people” is no more legitimate now that it’s being parroted by domestic racists who are only comfortable when more and more of this country’s population looks exactly like them. The fact that they oppose the deportation of rapists and human traffickers solely due to their ethnicity tells you all you need to know about how fanatically they prioritize loyalty to race and skin color above all else.

Here’s how you can tell My People™ is simply racist drivel posing as community:

Do I, as a white person, get to openly advocate for “my people”? And what would happen if I did? Oh, wait, we know the answer to that. In 2015, then-candidate Donald Trump advocated for working-class whites, and one half of the country crumbled into a psychotic emotional hissy fit that continues unabated to this day. Ignored is the fact that President Trump has openly supported, and his policies demonstrably benefited, a whole slew of non-white groups. The fact that he advocated for this one group out of many was enough to run the “Worse Than Hitler” show for going on a decade now.

Fortunately, the My Peoples™ seem to be, for the moment anyway, losing the battle. Minority voters are leaning more into E Pluribus Unum and away from isolationist tribalism. From 2016 to 2024, President Trump’s support from black voters has doubled, and it has tripled from Hispanic voters. In 2024, he won roughly half the Hispanic vote. This is not the behavior of ethnic groups which Democrats insist vote as a single demographic (and, consequentially, treat as such). It seems that Americans of all ethnicities want to be part of something bigger and more inclusive.

John Sununu is a patriotic American. Rashida Tlaib openly supports Islamic terrorism. Both claim Palestinian ethnicity, and that has nothing to do with it.

Ayaan Hirsi Ali is a patriotic American. Ilhan Omar is an antisemitic ingrate. Both are from Somalia, and that has nothing to do with it.

Thomas Sowell is a patriotic American. Jamaal Bowman is an ignorant racist who takes the concept of psychological projection to breathtaking new heights. Both grew up in Harlem, and that has nothing to do with it.

Winsome Earle-Sears is a patriotic American. Kamala Harris is the cackling beneficiary of DEI-mandated career advancement. Sears was born in Jamaica, as was Harris’s father, and that has nothing to do with it.

Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, and Maria Elvira Salazar are patriotic Americans. X Gonzalez (formerly Emma Gonzalez) is a non-binary, pronoun butchering, disarmament fanatic, basically the Greta Thunberg of the anti-gun movement. They are all of Cuban descent, and that has nothing to do with it.

These examples serve to illustrate my point that true American patriots don’t prioritize (to the extent they even recognize at all) tribal affinity over peaceful coexistence in a multiethnic nation. The true American patriots don’t care if you’re Cuban, Jamaican, Somalian, or (gasp) European. They’re above that, as we all should be.

My People™ is on the losing side of history. As they shrink in number, they’ll confine themselves, a bit more paranoidly, deeper into their self-segregating neighborhoods and social circles. They’ll refuse to branch out, they’ll resist absorbing the cultures of their neighbors, and they’ll increasingly blame The Other for all their misfortunes. The tragedy is that it’s entirely avoidable, had their Democrat overseers not sold them the siren song of group rights for the last half century.

But responsibility for buying into the lie of My People™ resides not just with the seller but also with the buyer who, to a certain extent, simply listened to what they wanted to hear. Their own racism is just as culpable as are the Democrats who had to do very little to persuade them. And they should be careful, because the more they insist that group rights is the only prism through which all our battles should be fought, the more they’ll convince their enemies to do the same.

We belong to history’s only example of a successful multiethnic democracy. The racists of My People™ are actively trying to destroy it by politically and socially segregating us, and the Democrats are using these idiots to try to divide and conquer us. As they always have.

Expose the bigotry of My People™ whenever it rears its ugly head. Don’t let them hide behind “community” or “social justice” or some sort of perpetual victimhood. These are simply deflections, meant to paint the racist as compassionate. Expose it to sunlight and kill it, each and every time.

E Pluribus Unum. If you can keep it.

