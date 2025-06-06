Musk's Epstein Accusation Is Dead On Arrival. Here's Why.

Oh dear. During the stunning rapid-fire deterioration of their working relationship, Elon Musk made a wild accusation against Donald Trump. Writing on social media, Musk declared, “@RealDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” The implication here (which Musk was careful not to actually write) is that Trump is guilty of conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse underage girls, and that the evidence of this is hidden by the administration.

Advertisement

Here's the gist. Donald Trump did not do anything illegal with Jeffrey Epstein, for Jeffrey Epstein, around Jeffrey Epstein, or in collusion with Jeffrey Epstein. Of all the false accusations Elon Musk could have made with the intent of damaging Trump, this was perhaps the worst choice, for several reasons.

First and foremost, had such evidence existed, the Democrats would have long ago used it against Trump, especially during election season. Even if no “official” decision was made to do so by whoever’s hand was up the Biden sock puppet, it would have been leaked, hinted, and alluded to by the powers that be, via a clerk, an intern, or some 19-year-old commie sympathizer who somehow had Top Secret clearance.

Had Trump kicked a dog when he was in kindergarten, they would have found out about it and publicized it. Remember when Trump allegedly fed koi fish improperly, and they treated him like the human form of the next global mass extinction? We’re talking Democrats here. These are people who’d cut their mothers’ throats for a Snickers bar. Had there even been a whisper of evidence implicating Trump in any of Epstein’s activities, it would have been leaked years ago. The fact that it hasn’t been, and nor has any Democrat even bothered with an accusation, means one thing: It simply doesn’t exist.

Second, if such evidence did exist, Trump surely would have known about it and wouldn’t have campaigned on making the Epstein files public. In fact, he likely would have had any such evidence destroyed during his first term. The last thing he would do would be to draw attention to the issue.

Advertisement

Third, despite Musk’s top-tier access to government files during his time with DOGE, it is extremely unlikely that he would have had access to information regarding high-level FBI investigations. His purview was to find and expose examples of waste, fraud, and abuse. He wouldn’t have been privy to sensitive criminal investigations any more than he would have been privy to CIA interrogations of terrorists in Egyptian basements. Again, had Trump been guilty of crimes with Epstein, and had such evidence existed, his goal would have been both to destroy such evidence and to have the least number of people involved in the process. Allowing Musk, Ramaswamy, or anyone else outside the bare minimum necessary in his most intimate inner circle, to access such damning information is inconceivable.

Lastly, why would Elon wait until now to drop this bomb? Is he saying that he knew about this for months and kept his mouth shut? What does that say about him as a person? Why didn’t he blow the whistle immediately?

There is no fire here. There isn’t even smoke. Trump did nothing wrong.

Musk’s accusation seems to have been lobbed not with the intention of unearthing any hidden “evidence,” but to give the mainstream media some red meat to chew on for the remainder of Trump’s second term. But even this appears to have backfired. I took some Pepto-Bismol and reviewed the websites of CNN, MSNBC, BBC, and other leftist outlets. While there certainly is a lot of popcorn-eating going on over the Trump-Musk feud, there is almost nothing regarding Musk’s Trump-Epstein allegation.

Advertisement

If the leftist media isn’t taking the bait, it means the accusation is too unbelievable even for the most rabid of leftist audiences. This is the same crowd that believed, hook, line, and sinker, the Russian collusion hoax, the urinating prostitute fable, and the staged assassination attempt theories. The fact that they believed all that and still have enough grasp of reality to not believe Musk’s accusation says a lot about the absurdity of its premise.

Congressional Republicans, about the biggest group of cowards our nation has ever vomited forth, did what they always do. They followed the political winds. The fact that every Republican congressman questioned about the accusation immediately sided with Trump shows that they understand that the accusation is a political loser. It has no legs, it has no shelf life, and it will have been forgotten in less than a week as the most ineffectual of ripples.

Had this not been the case, had the accusation had some staying power, even strictly in the political sense, these same congressmen would have hemmed and hawed and vacillated. But they didn’t. They came out swinging for Trump. Because, again…there is no there there. Not even Democrats are taking any cheap shots.

As of this morning, it has been reported that Trump and Musk are scheduled to have a phone call today to, hopefully, mend a few fences and bring the temperature down. Immediately after Musk’s accusation yesterday, Tesla stock tanked. Elon Musk seems to have taken the John Roberts route, i.e. let’s piss off both sides of the aisle and destroy whatever social currency and legitimacy I once had. I can’t think of a more stunning example of someone’s political capital, accumulated goodwill, and stellar reputation evaporating as quickly as we just witnessed happen to Elon Musk. And the wound was entirely self-inflicted.

Advertisement

And that’s a shame. I’ve defended Elon Musk in these pages before. Over the past six months, the work he’s done to help save America and to expose Deep State corruption has been nothing short of miraculous. Beyond his DOGE work, he’s rescued astronauts abandoned by NASA, restored free speech to social media, provided internet service to the entire country of Ukraine, and revolutionized the EV industry. And the lunatic left repaid him by torching his dealerships and assaulting Tesla drivers.

It is not with joy that I criticize him now. But this was an enormous unforced error. President Trump is taking the high road in response, and it just makes Musk look all the more petulant. I hope their phone call goes well, and I hope the feud ends immediately thereafter. But Trump would be justified in never seeking Musk’s help, or extending him his trust, ever again. He just insinuated that Trump sexually abused underage girls, he made the insinuation publicly, and he did so with the intention of crippling Trump’s administration.

Had his plan worked and the media run with the story, it would have not only hurt the Trump administration but also the United States of America by handicapping all Trump is trying to do to save it. And it would have produced a Blasey-Ford Effect, i.e., there are actual victims of sexual abuse out there whose stories go unbelieved because the public is so numb to wild, baseless, and politically motivated accusations that conveniently arise at just the most impactful and damaging point in an adversary’s career.

Advertisement

Regardless of the result of their phone call, President Trump should keep Elon at arm’s length. Always forgive, never forget. I remain forever grateful to Elon Musk for his time at DOGE. Like him or not, the man is a genius and likely saved our country. But trust, once broken, is never fully repaired. But the fact that Elon dragged the conversation into the tabloid sewer, and the rapidity with which he did so, should serve as enough of a red flag against any future invite to the inner circle Thanksgiving table ever again.

Editor's Note: The Deep State is working overtime to subvert President Trump's agenda and the will of the people.

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth about the efforts of unelected career government officials working against the American people. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.