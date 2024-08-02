The 'Tolerant' Olympics Is Decidedly Intolerant towards Christians, Jews, and Women

Is there anything the Left touches that doesn't immediately go to s@#$?

Don't answer that; it was rhetorical.

This year's Olympics drama began weeks before the opening ceremonies even kicked off. Caitlin Clark, arguably one of the best players in WNBA history and the only reason the sport now registers on the national radar, was "inexplicably" left off the Team USA roster. I put "inexplicably" in quotes because there is indeed an explanation, albeit unspoken. Clark is heterosexual and white and has been welcomed into the WNBA with about as much grace as Jackie Robinson was in the National League. Wrong color, wrong sexual preference, take a seat.

Then there was the fiasco with the opening ceremony, with its blatant and intentional blaspheming of the Last Supper by using unsightly drag queens as stand-ins for Christ and His apostles. One would think that in a nation where priests are being murdered on the altar during Sunday Mass by "migrants," the Olympic planners would have a bit more tact. Guess not. Because there's nothing quite so "edgy" and "daring" as viciously mocking two billion peaceful adherents, none of whom will retaliate with beheading snuff videos or by flying planes into buildings.

But if you were offended, Travis Kelce's mom has a few words for you. She points out (as everyone else already had) that the blue Gargamel/Smurf hybrid prancing around in front of the drag queens was supposed to represent the Greek god Dionysus. The mom of America's most insipid meathead (who is dating America's most privileged airhead) then admonishes the critics to stop "mindlessly sharing posts," declares all criticism to be "veiled homophobia," and sneers that everyone should "do your own research."

It doesn't take much of her Google scrolling...er, I mean studious research...for even the most unimaginative Swiftie to discern that the mock ceremony was a mix of both Dionysus's Feast and the Last Supper, not one or the other. And, yes, it was intended to offend Christians. And next time Travis Kelce's mom speed-reads her way through the Encyclopedia Brittanica for her next PhD thesis, she might discover that drag queens and homosexuals aren't the same thing and that our repugnance towards the event has nothing to do with "homophobia."

Beyond that, the Olympic Committee issued a non-apology apology (i.e., we're sorry if you were unreasonably offended and are just too shallow to appreciate the artistry and creativity of it all). I'm not holding my breath for anything more.

Elsewhere during the opening ceremonies, the announcers introduced South Korea as the "Republique populaire democratique de Coree," which is the French translation for the official government title of North Korea. Notice this didn't happen the other way around. Nor were there announcement errors along the lines of the "Christian Kingdom of Afghanistan" or the "Jewish Republic of Iran." Much like with the American media, the "mistakes" always happen in one direction. Maybe the learned mom of Travis Kelce could research what a Freudian slip is.

On a side note, the Olympic flag was raised upside down. Nous sommes desoles, garcons, that was supposed to be the American flag. We were trying to reenact the rout of Kabul.

The next day, events got started. After winning a judo match, Nurali Emomali of Tajikistan refused to shake hands with Tohar Butbul, his Israeli opponent. As Emomali walked off the mat, he said, "Allahu Akbar." Why he wasn't immediately disqualified is a mystery.

Actually, it's not a mystery. If he were rightly disqualified, there would be global riots, and "migrant" neighborhoods across France would burn. But imagine the outcry (and the rioting) that would occur if a Muslim athlete were refused a handshake from an infidel, who then left the mat saying "Baruch ha-Shem" or "Deus Vult."

A couple of days later, a female boxer, Angela Carini, was defeated by Algerian boxer Imane Khelif. Another boxing competition disqualified Khelif after he tested positive for male chromosomes. But much like Travis Kelce's mom with drag queens and homosexuals, the Olympic Committee uses scientific realities like biological men and women loosely and interchangeably. Her coaches called off the fight after 46 seconds, and Carini dropped to her knees in frustration and began crying.

Angela Carini trained her entire life. She gave up parties, outings, lounging time, and every other lure of the carefree teenage years to train for this one single week in July 2024. She trained relentlessly for hours a day, during weekends, during school breaks, during vacation time, and during every spare second to rise above every other female athlete in her class. She fought her way through tournaments, competitions, qualifying rounds, and so much more to attain her goal of getting one chance to prove herself the best female boxer in the world.

And when her time came, they fought her against a man.

So yeah, I'd cry too. The International Olympic Committee just negated the last decade or more of her life because it lacks the moral courage to tell a mediocre male athlete to go pound sand. But they're not disgusted with him. They're disgusted with you. They "strongly condemn the unethical targeting and maligning of our esteemed athlete, Imane Khelif, with baseless propaganda...such attacks on her personality and dignity are deeply unfair."

And we're only past the first week. Can't wait to see what next week brings. Using Jews as targets in the archery competition? Lia Thomas handing out towels in the women's locker room? A rendition of the trial of Christ as a drag queen orgy?

To return to my rhetorical question at the beginning of this article, the answer is no. There is nothing the Left handles that it doesn't immediately ruin. An Olympics promoted for its supposed tolerance has revealed itself decidedly intolerant towards Christians, Jews, and women. What's occurring in the Olympics today, with barely a global peep of resistance from elected leadership save a few Republicans and a couple "far-right" Europeans, simply mirrors what's been occurring in American institutions with alarming acceleration over the past few years. Our schools, media, corporations, military, universities, and federal bureaucracy have largely gone full woke, and anyone who thought that common sense and decency would make a last stand amongst the quivering cowards of the International Olympic Committee was simply being naïve.

Los Angeles 2028 should be a hoot. Maybe they'll reenact Washington crossing the Delaware using Dylan Mulvaney and a few boatloads of illegals.