House Investigation on Trump AG Nominee Matt Gaetz Relies on Uncredible Witnesses

A report from the House-led probe Into outgoing Florida congressman Matt Gaetz relies on certain witnesses whom even the Biden Justice Department said lacked credibility, according to Molly Hemingway at The Federalist.

Trump's decision to put one of the DOJ's harshest critics on the Hill at its helm has already rattled many people in Washington. The former Republican Florida congressman has been one of the fiercest critics of corrupt DOJ officials and of insider trading on the Hill, from his seat on the House Judiciary Committee.

Gaetz was recently selected by President-Elect Donald Trump to be his nominee for U.S. Attorney General in his second administration, and he quickly resigned his seat in the House to accept the nomination.

Despite the congressman's lack of experience in managing a bureaucracy like the DOJ, he was apparently chosen by Trump to root out politically tainted employees at the department who have caused him problems over the years.

Top officials at the Justice Department have been politically persecuting Trump and his supporters since he was elected for the first time in 2016, in an attempt to crush the anti-establishment wave that swept him back into the White House two weeks ago.

The Washington Establishment, which is greatly opposed to Gaetz's nomination, leaked the report from the House Ethics Committee, which alleged that the Florida Republican was tied to child sex trafficking rings and had sexual relations with minors.

The Biden Administration's last attempt to take down Gaetz over trumped-up sexual abuse charges failed, when the DOJ was forced to drop its probe after investigators found that their two key witnesses lacked serious credibility. The recently leaked House Ethics Committee's report heavily relies on those same two witnesses whom Federal prosecutors had already rejected.

Gaetz's allies believe that the leak of the House ethics report investigating the allegations against him, is part of a coordinated attempt by his enemies in Congress to prevent him from becoming the next U.S. Attorney General.

Although the DOJ closed its case against Gaetz in 2022, the Republican-led House Ethics Committee still decided to go after him the following year, presumably to punish the congressman for helping oust former Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, angering many of the latter's allies.

The accusations against Gaetz were based solely on the testimony of Joel Greenberg, a former Gaetz ally and Florida tax collector. Greenberg is currently serving 11 years in prison for crimes including accusing one of his political opponents of raping a minor. Greenberg discovered the two bogus witnesses against his former friend, Gaetz, including a woman who claimed to have sex with the congressman when she was a minor.

During sentencing, U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell, called Greenberg’s attempt to frame his political opponent, Brian Beute, a local school teacher running for his seat, of molesting a minor “downright evil.”

Greenberg later admitted fabricating those allegations against Beute, according to the Washington Post.

The disgraced former Seminole County tax collector also stands accused of even allegedly attempting to frame his own attorney with possession of child pornography.