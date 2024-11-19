A Literary Salon in One of Manhattan’s Last Independent Bookstores

Logos Bookstore, one of the last independent bookstores in Manhattan, hosted a glitzy book signing event last week for acclaimed New York Post columnist and FOX News commentator Miranda Devine.

Advertisement

A standing room only crowd packed the Upper East Side venue to see the bestselling author and columnist discuss her latest book, "The Big Guy," which exposes the government's attempt to cover up the alleged crimes committed by the family of President Joe Biden.

The book signing was co-hosted by Logos' owner, Harris Healy III, and his old St. George's School classmate, former New York Post reporter and media personality W. Douglas Dechert.

The event attracted major media personalities like the NY Post's James Franey and Lisa Schiffren, Walker Mimms from the New York Times, publisher Tony Lyons, New York Social Diary editor David Patrick Columbia, Court Anderson, Ian Trottier, Chris Martini, and Patrick Lyons.

Big Wall Street investors Ted Kalem, Patrick Considine, and Frank Keski and art world legends Mark Murray, Anthony Haden Guest, and Nick Martin also attended.

Other guests included the painter, Anna Barysheva, the singer and actress, Angela Kodicek and local man about town, Tim Taft.

Devine's newest book is a follow-up to her Wall Street Journal bestseller "Laptop from Hell," which revealed the shocking details found on a laptop belonging to convicted criminal and son of the outgoing president, Hunter Biden.

Advertisement

The drug-addled Hunter notoriously left his laptop at a computer repair shop in the spring of 2019, right before his father announced his run for president.

The laptop contained a treasure trove of sensitive documents, emails, text messages, photographs, and audio recordings that revealed the trail of corruption committed by the Biden family, which treasonously served to benefit foreign nations like Communist China and Ukraine.

The Washington establishment took great efforts to suppress knowledge of the laptop scandal, to install Joe Biden in the White House and remove President Trump in 2020.

"The Big Guy" goes into further detail about the cover-up of the Biden family's many crimes by the federal government and the mainstream media.

Through her research and sources, Devine was able to reveal the full extent of President Biden's involvement in his son Hunter's business dealings and how far the government went to protect them from criminal investigation.

Meanwhile, other members of the Biden family also received millions in wire transfers from various foreign sources, while Hunter was mysteriously able to evade justice until his plea deal this year on tax evasion charges.

Despite multiple Congressional and prosecutorial investigations, self-incriminating texts and videos, an unacknowledged daughter with a stripper, and his well exposed wild sex and drug antics, Hunter was able to get away with crimes that would have put most Americans in prison for life.

Advertisement

Following a brief synopsis of her book, Devine entertained her audience with an informative Q&A session, as attendees consumed a full case of wine.

As the night ended, a small crowd followed the author and her hosts to the Beach Cafe for an exclusiive afterparty.

"My literary clients, Ian Trottier, Chris Martini and John Donovan, came from all over the country to meet up with Post Hill Press publisher Anthony Ziccardi who picked up the Crimes of John Brennan book project and with Miranda's enthusiastic support are fast tracking the printing and distribution for an anticipated January release," Dechert told PJ Media.

"Incidentally the subject is thematically contiguous with Miranda's best sellers, Laptop From Hell and The Big Guy," added Dechert.