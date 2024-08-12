EU Warns Elon Musk Not To Broadcast Interview With Trump on X

Not long after the London Metropolitan Police Commission sent Elon Musk a warning that his X platform is inciting "hatred" in the UK, the left-wing regime running the European Union has demanded that the billionaire investor obey their censorship decrees as well.

Brussels is threatening Musk with legal consequences if he allows what EU authorities call "disinformation" on X.

The globalists in charge of the EU and the UK have begun an aggressive campaign against individual rights like freedom of speech in the name of public order, by all but suppressing public opposition to their policies online.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission, told an audience at the WEF24 Agenda meeting at Davos in January about how they plan to establish control over social media platforms, which they now want to control.

Their plan is to rein in social media platforms by using hate speech laws and content regulation legislation, meaning that those companies that refuse to comply will face increased regulatory pressure and legal sanctions.

Thierry Breton, the commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union, sent Musk a letter on August 12 demanding that he censor former President Donald Trump during their interview tonight on X.

Breton is currently the Euro bloc's top digital enforcer and is a former French finance minister and business executive.

The Frenchman began his letter by noting the recent riots in the UK and the draconian crackdown on anti-migrant statements online by British authorities.

The EU commissar reminded Musk in his letter: “You have the legal obligation to ensure X’s compliance with EU law and in particular the DSA in the EU."

“This notably means ensuring on one hand that freedom of expression and of information, including media freedom and pluralism, are effectively protected and, on the other hand, that all proportionate and effective mitigation measures are put in place regarding the amplification of harmful content in connection with relevant events, including live streams, which if unaddressed, might increase the risk profile of X and [have] detrimental effects on civic discourse and public security. This is important against the background of recent examples of public unrest brought about by the amplification of content that promotes hatred, disorder, incitement to violence, or certain instances of disinformation,” the French-born commissar added.

"As you know, formal proceedings are already ongoing against X under the DSA, notably in areas linked to the dissemination of illegal content and the effectiveness of the measures taken to combat disinformation."

Breton then reminded Musk of the EU’s rules on online platforms regarding any information that the censors in Brussels do not approve of.

"As the relevant content is accessible to EU users and being amplified also in our jurisdiction, we cannot exclude potential spillovers in the EU. Therefore, we are monitoring the potential risks in the EU associated with the dissemination of content that may incite violence, hate, and racism in conjunction with major political or societal events around the world, including debates and interviews in the context of elections," said Breton.

He then said that any content that undermines the policies of the EU authority would not be permitted and that severe measures would be taken to protect their regime, using “our full toolbox, including by adopting interim measures, should it be warranted to protect EU citizens from [intellectual] harm.”

He continued: "Let me clarify that any negative effect of illegal content on X in the EU, which would be attributed to the ineffectiveness of the way in which X applies the relevant provisions of the DSA, may be relevant in the context of the ongoing proceedings and of the overall assessment of X’s compliance with EU law. This is in line with what has already been done in the recent past. For example, in relation to the repercussions and amplification of terrorist content or content that incites violence, hate, and racism in the EU, such as in the context of the recent riots in the United Kingdom."

"I, therefore, urge you to promptly ensure the effectiveness of your systems and to report measures taken to my team," he concluded.

Breton posted his letter to Musk with a tweet: "With great audience comes greater responsibility #DSA' and added: "As there is a risk of amplification of potentially harmful content in EU in connection with events with major audience around the world, I sent this letter to @elonmusk."

Musk immediately tweeted with a retort: "To be honest, I really wanted to respond with this Tropic Thunder meme, but I would NEVER do something so rude & irresponsible!"

The owner of X then boldly posted a meme with the caption: "Take a big step back - And literally, f@ck your own face!"

Meanwhile, the top UK police commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, is threatening to extradite and jail American citizens over online posts, declaring: "We'll come after you."

"We will throw the full force of the law at people. And whether you’re in this country committing crimes on the streets or committing crimes from further afield online, we will come after you," Rowley told a reporter with Sky News.

Rowley, who blamed certain individuals overseas for "whipping up the hatred" and said that "the likes of Elon Musk" were to blame, ordered the police to stand down and allowed jihadi gangs and communist militants to terrorize the streets of Britain with impunity, in what critics call a "two-tiered justice system."

The same reporter asked him what his plan would be "when it comes to dealing with people who are whipping up this kind of behavior from behind the keyboard who may be in a different country."

The commissioner answered: "Being a keyboard warrior does not make you safe from the law."

"You can be guilty of offenses of incitement, of stirring up racial hatred, there are numerous terrorist offenses regarding the publishing of material," he said. "All of those offenses are in play if people are provoking hatred and violence on the streets, and we will come after those individuals just as we will physically confront on the streets the thugs and the yobs who are taking — who are causing the problems for communities."

Musk has run afoul of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's mishandling of the nationwide violence in the UK this month for suggesting that his country was heading toward "civil war."

The owner of X also responded to a video of a native English critic being arrested for allegedly making offensive online comments, asking: "Is this Britain or the Soviet Union?"

A spokesperson for Starmer told the BBC that Musk's comments had "no justification" and that social media companies "can and should be doing" more to combat "disinformation."

The spokesperson further said that these companies "have a responsibility" to stop the spread of criminal activity and limit all forms of disinformation.