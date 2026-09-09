VIDEO: Rosie O’Donnell Convenes Epstein ‘Survivors’ for Feminist Singalong

Fresh off admitting defeat to the Patriarchy™ by getting a facelift in a futile attempt to make herself presentable to the public, Rosie O’Donnell, still remarkably homely despite the work (lipstick on a pig, etc.), has gotten herself inserted back into the news.

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Rosie O'Donnell concedes defeat to The Patriarchy, "male gaze" pic.twitter.com/44MxiwbRq2 — Thomas Paine Reloaded™ (@BenBartee) August 4, 2026

Related: Physician: Libs Experiencing ‘9/11-Style’ Trauma After MAGA Takeover

At Rosie’s behest, in a brave and stunning show of feminist solidarity, a gaggle of Epstein “survivors,” clad in all-white to symbolize the reclamation of the purity that Epstein stole from them or whatever, fists raised in defiance of the Patriarchy™, performed for the film crew on hand a group rendition of “I Am Woman, Hear Me Roar” that is almost impossible to believe isn’t satire.

Via Variety (emphasis added):

Rosie O’Donnell is showing support to survivors of Jeffrey Epstein‘s sexual abuse and sex trafficking. In a new video… O’Donnell met with several survivors and sang a rendition of Helen Reddy’s “I Am Woman” together. “I know it’s been very hard for you and with very little support,” O’Donnell tells the survivors. “And I’m sorry that our country is so fucked up that this is what you have to live through, because you are all heroes. And you’re going to change how the world deals with child sex abuse.” Dressed in all white, the group of women stood side by side, raising their fists while singing the moving lyrics. O’Donnell ended the video with pictures of the survivors when they were younger before showing the words “Support Survivors,” followed by “The Epstein Files.” “After the corrupt AG (Trump’s former personal lawyer) stated no men would be charged in the Epstein files — despite mountains of evidence — I called some Epstein survivors [and] asked them to sing with me a powerful Helen Reddy song that taught me at 10 years old to use my voice,” O’Donnell wrote in her caption.

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‘I Am Woman, Hear Me Roar!’

Rosie O'Donnell recruits Epstein ‘survivors’ for empowering carol pic.twitter.com/9fmovt6Hqz — Thomas Paine Reloaded™ (@BenBartee) September 9, 2026

Related: 'Shout Sisters': Feminists Meet in Parks to Scream Together, Rage Against Patriarchy

Although I’m not a sound engineer, the audio sounds like it’s been dubbed over; it’s too clean to have been recorded live like that with amateurs, unless all of the “survivors” also happen to be professional singers.

Anyway, on the substance, I’m not really sure what the strategy is supposed to be here, assuming this display isn’t meant to be taken in jest as a zesty bit of satire.

Related: #Resistance Liberals Tattoo Themselves Blue to Oppose Fascism, Spot ‘Safe People’

There’s almost literally nothing these people could possibly do to dry up the well of sympathy I might be inclined to have for them faster than joining a sing-along with Rosie O’Donnell featuring the chorus “I am woman, hear me roar!”

And I do mean “almost literally” literally; they could post a video to social media of them ritually sacrificing a kitten to Satan, and it wouldn’t do more PR damage to their cause as far as I’m concerned.

Who’s doing the ‘roaring,’ anyway?

What you might have noticed is that at no point does Rosie, in her jihad to spur women to reclaim their power from the Patriarchy™, stop to define the collective “woman” that is supposed to be doing all that roaring.

Liberals, even Supreme Court justices (Ketanji Brown-Jackson), notoriously have a difficult time defining the term.

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In that vein, I’ve been holding onto this precious clip for a long while, waiting for an apropos moment to release it.

By way of setting the table, if you’re a VIP subscriber who’s followed the series Adventures in the Patriarchy™ for any amount of time, you’re already familiar with the years-long saga of the Australian gender goblin Roxanne Tickle and his lawsuit against a lesbian dating app called Giggle for denying him access to the app on account of him being a man.

The civil lawfare has dragged on for years now.

Related: 'Transgender Woman' Roxanne Tickle Sues Women-Only App for 'Discrimination'

Here’s Tickle, the “woman,” on his way into court, flanked on all sides by an all-female legal team — symbolic, perhaps, of what ruin feminism has wrought on women’s rights in the name of women’s rights.

Look at all the women helping him to destroy their rights. pic.twitter.com/22oraWeJ8T — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) May 15, 2026

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