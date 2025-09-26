DOJ Investigator: Epstein Was CIA Asset, Clinton Implicated in Abuse

For years, speculation has swirled, based on a plethora of evidence in the public domain, that a.) Jeffrey Epstein was an intelligence asset, and; b.) that affiliation was at least part of the reason the federal government granted him the infamous 2008 “sweetheart” plea deal for sex trafficking charges.

Recently published undercover footage from James O’Keefe’s media outfit, O’Keefe Media Group, a spin-off of Project Veritas, depicts former DOJ investigator Glenn Prager, who worked on the Epstein case, claiming that Jeffrey Epstein was, in fact, a CIA asset and that former president Bill Clinton was aboard Epstein’s “Lolita Express” private jet when “there were rapes that occurred.”

Via O'Keefe Media Group (emphasis added):

Glenn Prager, a DOJ investigator on the Jeffrey Epstein case, revealed on hidden camera that he reviewed Epstein’s itineraries and interviewed victims. Prager claimed the DOJ avoided pursuing Epstein because he is a CIA asset. He stated that evidence from his investigation confirmed Bill Clinton’s presence during alleged rapes on the Lolita Express. He also added that President Trump was not present for the rapes, but he is protecting many others who were. Prager said, “I worked on that case. I used to interview all the victims and then we would go ready to go to trial and they would flip. Epstein would just pay them off. They were just like these little kids. They pay off their family. They’re all broke kids and poor families. So you pay them off like anywhere from $150,000 to $500,000. That’s nothing in that guy’s world.” Prager explained that the victims he interviewed were paid off by Epstein right before going to trial. Prager worked as an investigator inside the Department of Justice for over 20 years. During his time in the DOJ, Prager claims he was tasked with interviewing Epstein’s rape victims and investigating flight logs. On Prager’s backpack, an embroidered FBI patch caught our undercover journalist’s attention… Prager, the DOJ investigator on the Epstein case, addressed claims on whether President Trump was involved. Many people are trying to tie Trump to Epstein. Prager said, “There’s never been an instance where Trump was on a plane with these kids and the rape occurred— But that can’t be said for Clinton and it can’t be said for others.”, further saying, “…while Bill Clinton was on the plane, there were rapes that occurred.”

During his tenure at DOJ, Mr. Prager served as an Inspector overseeing sensitive investigations involving major DOJ components, including the FBI, DEA, Bureau of Prisons, U.S. Marshals Service, ATF, and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices.

Prager’s LinkedIn profile appears to have been scrubbed. However, when it was active, his work experience section reportedly included the following bona fides:

