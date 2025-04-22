WATCH: Senator Demands 9/11 Investigation Into ‘Controlled Demolition’ of Building 7

One would have been hard-pressed to imagine, just a few years ago, a sitting United States senator suggesting that Building 7 may have been a controlled demolition — a testament to the populist sea-change in American politics over the past few years (thanks in large part to President Trump blowing up the GOP Old Guard) as well as the dethroning of the legacy media that acted for decades as information gatekeepers.

“What would you like to know about September 11, the official story there, Senator?” podcaster Benny Johnson prompted.

The senator’s answer:

Well, start with Building 7. Again, I don’t know if you can find structural engineers other than the ones that have the corrupt investigations inside NIST that would say that that thing didn’t come down in any other way than a controlled demolition… You just look at that… There’s an awful lot of questions. Who ordered the removal and the destruction of all that evidence? Totally contrary to any other firefighting investigation procedures. I mean, who ordered that? Who is in charge? I think there’s some basic information. Where’s all the documentation from the NIST investigation. Now, there are a host of questions that I want and I will be asking, quite honestly, now that my eyes have been opened up.

Senator Ron Johnson drops BOMBSHELL:



Tells us that 9/11 Hearings are being planned, Building 7 was potentially a "Controlled Demolition"



“Structural Engineers say that thing didn't come down in any other way than controlled demolition. Molten steel. Destruction of evidence. We… pic.twitter.com/aBQzCakll7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 21, 2025

Indeed, the 9/11 investigation was a sham from start to finish, in the same vein as the JFK assassination investigation.

As the senator noted, you don’t have to be a structural engineer to look at this building — which was not hit by a plane and definitely not anywhere near its foundation — collapse at near-freefall speed and doubt the official story that the event was triggered by jet fuel melting the steel columns.

The fact that America was made to swallow the official narrative speaks volumes about the power of propaganda and intimidation.

For years and years and years, anyone who even broached the topic of 9/11, suggesting the government may have lied about what actually transpired that day — which was later used as a pretext for unprecedented civil liberties crackdowns and at least two foreign was costing trillions of dollars — was immediately maligned as some kind of traitor or terrorist apologist.

That dog ísn't going to hunt anymore.

We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too as well, but they are still lying. In our country, the lie has become not just moral category, but the pillar industry of this country.

—Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

