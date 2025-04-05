WATCH: MAHA Envoy DECIMATES ‘Reporters and Lobbyists’ at Health Care Summit

Just ten years ago, a mild-mannered former D.C. lobbyist directly attacking his former colleagues at a Politico “health care summit” would have been unheard of.

You can almost hear the breathless, panicked phone calls and anonymous complaints to the media from indignant industry actors: “What about decorum?”

In the social circles of the permanent ruling class, which includes legacy media, the pressure to conduct oneself in a “civil” manner — meaning never aggressively challenging the power structure — was once so immense that one could scarcely imagine a Calley Means taking the fight to them right to their face.

This is the political revolution that Trump spearheaded way back in 2015 when he decimated, one after another, his RINO rivals and the legacy media in equal measure.

America had never seen smash-mouth political rhetoric like that on a national stage, and they lapped it up.

All that to say: Trump set the stage for HHS special government employee Calley Means’ recent remarkable performance at the 2025 Politico Health Care Summit as he faced off against a clearly hostile Politico reporter.

I truly ask for a little bit of humility about what the voters were trying to say by putting Bobby Kennedy in this position of power. I’d ask for a little bit of humility to ask why Bobby Kennedy along with President Trump are the two most popular political figures in America by far. What the voters were trying to say, and I think they were right, is that the system is really on the wrong track. That the existing health authorities just demonstrably – the NIH oversaw, and this is just consensus at this point, the literal creation of a pandemic. The NIH, whose goal is to promote American health, has overseen a devastation of American health over the past twenty years. When you turn on CNBC, it's just a nonstop infomercial for pharma. It's a Skyrizi commercial followed by Scott Gottlieb saying how Bobby's k*lling people followed by a breathless coverage of the measles outbreak, and no mention of the mental health crisis. It is insane for you to insinuate that the thing standing between us and better health is more government bureaucrats.

At one point, as Means rattles off statistic after statistic demonstrating the utter failure of the so-called healthcare system to achieve anything approaching what might be considered actual results in terms of improved health, one of the audience members off-screen — presumably an industry actor — laughs derisively.

Means then goes in for the kill.

Via The Boston Globe (emphasis added):

“It is insane for you to insinuate that the thing that is standing between us and better health is more government bureaucrats — that is demonstrably insane,” Calley Means told Politico reporter Dasha Burns in response to a question she asked about the cuts that included career researchers. “Those scientists fundamentally have overseen, just demonstrably, a record of utter failure.” Means then accused the audience, who had begun to jeer him, of being full of lobbyists looking to line their pockets. “The lobbyists in this room [are] laughing when we have the sickest children in the developed world. If that is your attitude, and your attitude is to tell MAHA moms that their votes and their voice is not legitimate, that we need dramatic changes to American health care ... that’s what people voted for,” he said.

More of this, please.

Actual criminal prosecutions of the COVID criminals would be even better, though, than stern words.