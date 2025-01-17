BREAKING: HHS Cuts Federal Funding to EcoHealth Alliance, ‘Nonprofit’ That Bankrolled Wuhan Lab

Ahead of Trump taking office, it looks like the HHS might be in a little bit of a burn-the-records-and-clean-house-before-the-SHTF mode, if for no other purpose than to give the appearance, at the eleventh hour, that it takes its fiduciary responsibilities seriously — which, of course, it doesn’t and hasn’t for a very long time, including the last four years under the Biden regime.

Peter Daszak, COVID arch-villain and close confidant of Anthony Fauci, through whom Fauci funded government cash to the Wuhan lab that almost certainly sparked the global pandemic, is now officially cut off from receiving federal funds for at least five years, as well as EcoHealth Alliance, his “nonprofit.”

Via House Oversight Committee (emphasis added):

Today, after an eight-month investigation, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) cut off all funding and formally debarred EcoHealth Alliance Inc. (EcoHealth) and its former President, Dr. Peter Daszak, for five years based on evidence uncovered by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. In a new letter, HHS states “that a period of debarment for Dr. Daszak is necessary to protect the Federal Government’s business interests.” This letter also confirms that EcoHealth terminated Dr. Daszak’s employment effective January 6, 2024. EcoHealth and Dr. Daszak facilitated gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China without proper oversight and willingly violated multiple requirements of its multimillion-dollar National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant.

Of course, getting his gravy train derailed is the very least that Daszak deserves; Kash Patel and the broader DOJ must investigate and prosecute Daszak, Fauci, et al. for what looks very much like an extensive bribery and racketeering scheme, as revealed via FOIA’ed emails and Congressional testimony (see article below for reference).

Anthony Bellotti, President and Founder of White Coat Waste Project, which has done excellent work documenting the many ongoing abuses by the Public Health™ apparatus, issued the following statement:

Better late than never. As the group that first exposed and ended Fauci's funding for EcoHealth’s batty boondoggle with the Wuhan animal lab and uncovered damning documents detailing how EcoHealth's reckless gain-of-function experiments on humanized mice probably infected Patient Zero and prompted a pandemic that killed 20 million people, we're thrilled that Ecohealth and Daszak are finally being held accountable for lying, wasting taxpayers' money, breaking the law, abusing animals, and threatening public health.

