Autopsy: ‘Miracle’ Weight Loss Drug Kills Fat Nurse

There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.

-Albert Einstein

“Miracle weight loss drugs will change the world,” proclaims vanguard of The Science™, Nature Journal, in its headline — espousing the endless virtues of injecting yourself with artificial hormones once a week forever at a retail price tag that exceeds many people’s annual salaries.

(The loving and liberal federal government is here, thankfully, to offset those costs. Free lunch!)

Anyway, these miracles certainly changed one fat nurse’s life across the pond, in that she no longer has it — certainly in a less positive direction than Nature Journal intended to convey, but an accurate reflection of the headline nonetheless.

These drugs change people’s lives.

Via Children's Health Defense (emphasis added):

A 58-year-old Scottish nurse died after taking two doses of the weight-loss drug Mounjaro, recently approved by the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS), BBC reported. Susan McGowan’s death certificate lists multiple organ failure, septic shock and pancreatitis as the immediate cause of death. However, the “use of prescribed tirzepatide,” the generic name for Mounjaro, is listed as a contributing factor. It is thought to be the first death in the U.K. officially linked to the injectable drug, also sold under the brand name Zepbound. Eli Lilly manufactures the drug.

Let us consider for a moment that this now tragically passed healthcare professional spent thirty years in Britain’s NHS system dispensing medical care and advice to her patients, which they presumably lapped up as it came from a trusted authority figure with the proper credentials — a licensed NHS nurse in a nifty costume with a badge and everything.

And now she’s dead because she listened to her own institution’s advice that shooting herself up with what used to be a drug reserved exclusively for diabetics is an optimal lose weight strategy.

Continuing:

McGowan took two doses of the drug over about two weeks. Days after her second injection, she began experiencing severe illness and was admitted to the hospital where she worked. Her family was informed that her kidneys weren’t working. She soon went into a coma, then organ failure and subsequently died… GLP-1 receptor agonists come with serious side effects, ranging from vomiting, diarrhea and nausea, to pancreatitis, stomach paralysis, kidney disease and thyroid cancer. The drugs pose such serious risks to pregnant women that doctors have argued they should carry a black box warning. They’ve also been linked to suicidal ideation. In clinical trials, about 80% to 90% of participants experienced at least one adverse event*. Though most were mild to moderate, the reactions led some people to discontinue the medication, Mercola reported.

*80-90% side effect rate, including suicidal ideation and the intestines seizing up into a tight little flesh rock — how’s that for “safe and effective”?